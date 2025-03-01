PNE are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Burnley 3-0 at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was over the moon to reach the FA Cup last eight after beating Burnley 3-0 on Saturday.

Will Keane celebrates | Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP

After two goalless draws against the promotion-chasing Clarets in the league, it was on to meeting three - a fortnight after the previous clash at Deepdale. Former Burnley man Robbie Brady fired PNE ahead with a magnificent 31st minute free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That lead was doubled one minute before the break when Brad Potts played in Milutin Osmajic and the number 28 - who was at the centre of attention on the day - fired home. The tie was wrapped up on 73 minutes when Will Keane converted from Andrew Hughes’ pinpoint cross.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “Another fiercely contested game like they have been with us and Burnley this year. We performed well and I thought we got better as the game wore on. We were good without the ball all game but a little bit frantic, whether it was the occasion, the intensity of the game - when we regained the ball early on, we gave it away too cheaply.

“We gradually settled as the game wore on and got better and better. So yeah, delighted with the performance and the win. Robbie's free kick, Milly’s finish... Burnley then have to try something, do something different, be a bit more expansive because they're chasing the game. We then create more and more chances, so goals will always do that for you.

“It is a big deal for the club, the fans. I found it hard to believe (it’s the first quarter-final since 1966 for) a club with this history and the teams that Preston have had over the years. We've won today and the excitement around what's next, the potential of what's next, it's a different feel, a different buzz - and that's why I love the cup competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(Great for) the fans and players as well. I enjoy that. The bits I enjoy most about the job is how tough it is and the things that you remember. You're in a privileged position doing the job. Some of it is a bit perverse, hard and not nice but you certainly miss days like this when you're not doing it - and watching your players celebrate with their fans is a great thing.”

“He wanted to be involved.”

Burnley players did not shake hands with Osmajic pre-match. Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri - left out of the squad on the day - made racism allegations against the PNE front man a fortnight ago. The FA investigation has not concluded. Selecting Osmajic - who ‘strongly refuted’ the accusations - was weighed up by Heckingbottom this week.

“Yeah, if he wouldn't have been up for it,” said Heckingbottom. “He was fine. He wanted to be involved and we discussed possible things. Obviously, there was going to be a lot said. He was fine, he wanted to play. So then it was about him and Emil (Riis). Who would I go with?

“Could he be professional enough to give a performance for us? That was it. That's what the conversations were about. That issue is getting dealt with. That's what we have to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But what I can't do is let that impact the rest of the players and their chances of progressing in the cup. So, if I felt or he felt that he couldn't be professional enough then we wouldn't have been involved.”

Your next PNE read: Preston North End player ratings vs Burnley with four 9/10s