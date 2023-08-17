Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed he is hungry to sign a new striker before the transfer window shuts. And if that be Everton hitman Tom Cannon, then he’ll be a happy man.

Cannon impressed last season with eight goals in 20 games for the Lilywhites as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

But Sunderland and Italian side Sampdoria are reported to be interested in securing the Republic of Ireland international’s signature before the transfer window shuts in two weeks.

“We definitely need a striker,” stressed Lowe ahead of Saturday’s away clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

“And depending on whether it’s an attacking wing-back, right or left, then another attacking player would suit depending on who we can get.

“If we can get two more attacking players that will make me happy. We’ve got other targets we’re speaking too, so hopefully we can get one or two in the building that we want.”

And Lowe, whose ambitious side have made an unbeaten start in the league thus far, admitted that, as yet, there has been no interest in any other clubs trying to sign any of his senior players.

“There’s been no interest in any of our players, the senior pros,” added Lowe.

“But there’s been some interest in the younger pros, so we’ll get them some game-time to go out and play. It’s got to suit all parties though. They can’t go yet until we’re ready and then hopefully we’ll have a few players back from injury in the next few weeks and we’ll looking that bit better than where we are now in terms of squad depth.”

The Lilywhites kicked the season off with a battling 1-1 comeback draw away to Bristol City and followed up that with an impressive 2-1 victory over Sunderland in their first home league fixture of the campaign.

“I’m pleased where we are, pleased with the performances and the results,” reflected Lowe.

“But I’m optimistic for the season, I always am. Do I think it’s going to be a lot tougher – 100 per cent! But all keep doing is working hard and the lads have been excellent.

“As long as we continue that and keep putting the points on the board, well that’s the aim.”

Strikers Emil Riis, who scored 17 goals for the Lilywhites last season, and fellow centre-forward Ched Evans are both doing well in their recovery from injuries, with both expected to return in September and December respectively.

Midfielders Robbie Brady and Ben Whiteman are also nearer returns from their rehabilitations and having done more ball work on the training ground.

However, Liverpool loan defender Calvin Ramsay has had a setback in his recovery from injury.

“He’s had a setback, but he’s our player for 12 months and he’ll continue to do his rehab with us and with Liverpool,” revealed Lowe.