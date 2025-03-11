Duane Holmes | Getty Images

Duane Holmes’ Preston North End exit has been confirmed.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has been allowed to leave North End on a free transfer - with just over three months of his initial Lilywhites deal remaining - and signed a two-year-deal with the Western Conference outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes moves back to the States - the country of his birth - despite currently being out with a broken leg which he suffered in last month’s 1-0 win against Norwich at Carrow Road.

The former Huddersfield and Derby player, who made 35 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season, leaves behind a Preston side sat 16th in the Championship table and with an FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa (March 30) on the horizon.

Confirming the player’s departure, Heckingbottom said: “Duane has been presented with an opportunity to take his family out to the States and it’s one that he can’t turn down, which we completely understand.

“I spoke to Duane about this move a while back and said that I definitely wouldn’t stand in his way if it’s something which he wanted to pursue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been brilliant to work with and I wish him and his family all the best.”

In a message to the Deepdale faithful, Holmes- who scored six goals in 72 PNE appearances - commented: “I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time at PNE. I want to say a big thank you to the fans for their support throughout my time here. I have met many great people and wish the lads nothing but success.

“I want to say a special thank you to Ben Rhodes, Doc Lakeland and Peter Ridsdale for everything they have done for me and my family. See you all soon.”

Holmes’ new Houston home

The fractured fibula sustained by Holmes following a challenge by Canaries defender Shane Duffy is expected to keep him out for two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A date in late April has been earmarked for his comeback, by which stage the MLS season will be in full swing again.

The 2025 MLS campaign kicked off at the end of February, with Houston losing two and drawing one of their three games to date.

Welcoming Holmes onto their player roster, president of soccer, Pat Onstad said: “Duane is a versatile player who brings valuable experience from one of the most intense competitions in Europe.

“Capable of contributing as a central midfielder or wide attacker, he adds ball progression and chance creation in our possession-based style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been following Duane for quite some time, and we are delighted that he and his family will join us in Houston. We look forward to him contributing on the pitch later this spring as we continue our 20th MLS season.”