The former Derby County and Huddersfield Town man is set to leave PNE

Preston North End midfielder Duane Holmes is set to sign for Houston Dynamo on a permanent basis.

Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom, following reports, confirmed that the 30-year-old was in talks over a move to the MLS club - whose season has just started. The transfer window is open in the United States and Holmes would be moving to the club now.

His contract expires at PNE and while discussions took place - and the player wished to stay - nothing was offered and a deal, reportedly two-years, was put on the table by Houston Dynamo. Holmes is said to be in America to finalise a move to the Western Conference side.

The number 25 was set to be a free agent in the summer and so the deal will, effectively, be a free transfer to the MLS outfit now. There is no fee involved and Preston will save the player’s wage outlay for a handful of months. Holmes made 72 appearances for North End - scoring six goals and assisting eight.

Imminent Holmes exit and decision assessed

The lively, skilful midfielder will always be well thought of among the Preston faithful. His time at the club was fairly brief and the team didn’t exactly pull up many trees, but when on the pitch Holmes often made a positive contribution.

He added a different dimension to the squad with his in-possession speed and ball carrying ability - and at the start of the 2023/24 campaign was one of the bright sparks. His goal away to Stoke City was a particular highlight as well as at home to Plymouth Argyle, after one minute.

The injury blow at Carrow Road was a cruel one and you cannot begrudge Holmes for jumping at the chance to sign a two-year deal at Houston Dynamo - a move which sees him return to the USA. By all accounts he wanted to earn a new deal with Preston but there was uncertainty around whether that’d happen.

Holmes could’ve still contributed next season; the Championship wasn’t a level beyond him and he brings a wealth of experience as well as positive energy in the dressing room. At the same time, bringing the average age of the squad down and bringing fresh blood into the squad is going to be key this summer.

He will go with North End well wishes and always be welcomed back to the club. Hopefully, the midfielder can have a successful and enjoyable time over in the United States - and play some of his best football as he approaches the back end of his career.

