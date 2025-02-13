The PNE man was stretchered off in Tuesday's win at Norwich City

Preston North End midfielder Duane Holmes has suffered a fractured fibula.

Lilywhites assistant manager Stuart McCall confirmed the news in Thursday’s pre-match press conference - which he held instead of boss Paul Heckingbottom. Two days on from Tuesday night’s 1-0 win away to Norwich, the worst fears were confirmed following an X-Ray.

Holmes started the game - his sixth in the league this season - after impressing in the FA Cup match against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend. But, his evening at Carrow Road ended after 20 minutes following a strong challenge from Canaries centre-back Shane Duffy.

Duane Holmes in action | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The former Huddersfield Town and Derby County man - who is in the final year of his contract at Deepdale - left the pitch on a stretcher with his leg in a protective cast. Needless to say the American isn’t expected to feature again this season.

“He's got a fractured fibula so that's probably, minimum, about two months,” said McCall on Thursday afternoon. “Poor challenge on him... needless challenge. But yeah, unfortunate, because he's done well for us has Duane every time he’s been called upon.

“He's been involved nearly every game, coming off the bench or starting and he started brightly the other night. His first 20 minutes, he was looking sharp as he had he done in the last game against Wycombe.

“So, yeah, disappointed for him, naturally, and disappointed for ourselves. Injury is part and parcel of the game but he'll be in there still. He is a chirpy character, Duane. He's a good type to have in your dressing room, so I'm sure he'll be back in with the lads soon.”

“Been stretched of late.”

The blow is the latest on the list for North End. After the win at Norwich it was confirmed that defender Jack Whatmough is expected to miss the rest of the season. Club captain Ben Whiteman and Jordan Storey both remain sidelined too.

"I think the manager alluded to it the other day... two weeks ago we sat down, we had the board and I think we only had one injury,” said McCall.

“But the minute you start getting a bit, not complacent, but thinking: ‘Oh, we're doing well here' - we then have a raft of them. Unfortunately, it's part and parcel of the game but yeah, we have been stretched of late without a doubt."