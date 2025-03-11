Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will hope to welcome back some key players for Tuesday’s trip to Sunderland.

The Lilywhites head to the Stadium of Light for midweek action, in what promises to be another difficult away game after Saturday’s narrow defeat to Sheffield United. Milutin Osmajic, Mads Frokjaer and Jayden Meghoma were all absent at Bramall Lane but are said to have a chance of returning on Wearside.

Captain Ben Whiteman made his return to action last weekend after two months out - time will tell whether the number four is ready to start for North End. Defensive duo Jack Whatmough and Jordan Storey will remain sidelined along with Ali McCann.

Previewing the game, Heckingbottom said: "We're playing another good team, a dangerous team. One thing we'll consistently work on, until we perfect it more often than not, is our approach to games. Because if we can get that, then consistently we'll be picking up more points than what we are.

“So that'll be the same approach against Sunderland. Nothing has changed (with them) - I like the wide players. Lots of rotation, the full-backs get involved whether it's inside or outside, which is how they played against us early on in the season as well.

“So, another test. They're up there on merit but that's what we want to play. We've had some big performances away from home."