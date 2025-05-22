Emil Riis celebrates | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Emil Riis scored 46 goals in 186 appearances for Preston North End

You couldn’t help but be hooked on initial viewing, when stadiums were silent and the Preston North End faithful had to watch their new skinhead striker on a television screen. And while, over the years, you became accustomed to the Dane’s unique quirks and intricacies, that intrigue never disappeared for good. Watching Riis was an event in itself; the mad and magnificent always on the cards.

It was three games in, at Queens Park Rangers, where excitement started to bubble around the Randers recruit. Just days later, he was outstanding as the Lilywhites edged Huddersfield Town in an enthralling encounter. Game seven saw him grab goal one, away to Reading in a commanding victory for Alex Neil’s team in green. He finished with just three that campaign but, with fans back in attendance, wasted no time.

Riis never managed to replicate his 20-goal season in that first full year at the club; his threat at the level remained, though. The Dane’s all-round game was constantly under the microscope but to claim it never improved would be unfair. You wouldn’t often succeed clipping the ball up to Riis’ head, or into his chest, but bringing others into the game effectively, with smart movement or passes, was by no means beyond him.

The assist for Cameron Archer against Blackpool - under the lights - will surely be the one he reflects on most fondly. When it comes to the goals, the Dane has one hell of a catalogue to pick from. Riis was rare in the way he played the game but so many of his strikes felt similar, with a sense of sheer inevitability that the ball was going to be bludgeoned home.

You anticipated goals from the number 19, then nine, in situations you never would with other players. He hit the ball viciously; the ultimate net-breaker. A reel of Riis’ best would make for some viewing: Luton at home, Bristol City at home, Sunderland away... there are more, and he saved his most important for last. Replacing those goals, with limited funds, will be one serious challenge this summer.

Preston relied heavily on goals from Riis and Milutin Osmajic last season, and one of them has just left the building. Sometimes you only realise what you had once they’re gone. Of course, the aim and hope for North End will be that they find another one. It’s unlikely they’ll do it in the weird and wonderful way Riis did, but all that matters is that the goals go in - the scorer of 41 in the Championship has left.

While the striker went right until the end for PNE, the way in which it concluded was somewhat a shame. Talk of Riis’ decision to not sign a new contract emerged with months left of the season and resentment towards him then seemed to fester. He stuck his fingers in his ears after scoring, said little after Bristol City and is yet to acknowledge his exit - though you could forgive any footballer for opting to snub social media.

Riis was destructive and brutal in the way he played the game but off it, he regularly came across as a gentle soul with a good heart. Some of his mannerisms on the pitch could give off a lax vibe at times; you would struggle to accuse him of not running the hard yards for the team. He was an arm-around-the-shoulder guy, for whom the pitch felt a place of freedom; somewhere he could truly be himself.

Paul Heckingbottom’s attitude towards player contracts certainly has a place because, ultimately, nobody external can really do anything about the decisions that are made. But, without question, losing Riis for nothing at the age of 26 is far from impressive. He was the subject of a reported £7.5million bid in the summer of 2022 and will have had suitors at several stages of his PNE career. For Preston, though, it is all about looking to the future and of all the voids to fill, the one left by Riis will be the biggest.

He came over from Denmark as an unknown, unproven entity in October 2020, in bizarre circumstances, and delivered his fair share of memorable moments over four-and-a-half years. His decision to move on will leave a bitter taste among some, but every footballer should have the drive to climb and grow, and Riis must feel it is the right time to challenge himself in a new environment. He had his imperfections; wasn’t that kind of the point? One thing it was never, was dull.

