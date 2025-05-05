Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE striker is out of contract this summer

Preston North End striker Emil Riis looks to have played his last game for the club.

The number nine’s deal is up at Deepdale and all indications are that he will not be signing fresh terms with the Lilywhites. If Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City was the Dane’s last outing, then he leaves with a hugely important goal scored in his final PNE appearance.

Riis headed home from Robbie Brady’s corner to break the deadlock in the first half, with North End avoiding relegation at Ashton Gate. Signed from Randers in October 2020, Riis - who cost a reported £1.2million - has registered 41 goals and 10 assists in 172 games (118 starts) for Preston.

“It’s been great,” said Riis, to iFollow PNE when asked about his time at the club amid the Dane’s uncertain future. “I’ve enjoyed my time here. I came to England and just wanted to play in the Championship. I think I’ve shown that I can do that now.”

PNE boss on Emil Riis

If it’s the end of the road for North End and Riis, one thing that never happened was the forward being cast aside, or frozen out. Heckingbottom has made it clear he will not kick up fuss over players running their contracts down, and the PNE manager never had any issue with the Dane at any point.

“No, good as gold,” said Heckingbottom. “Good guy, yeah, listen, there'll be some lads going in there. I spoke to the players afterwards and then Ben (Whiteman) spoke, and he mentioned about players who have been here a long time and are potentially leaving - thanking them, and yeah, everyone should thank him.

“Football can be harsh and nasty, and I don't want us to be a club like that. That dressing room, the players here have given everything all season. And we've made mistakes, of course we have, and we've not been at our best in games.

“But not one of them didn't want to be here, didn't want to get wins for the fans, for the club, and for the badge. So yeah, I'm pleased with them today and really proud of how they played, and how they prepared this week. I thought they were good.”

