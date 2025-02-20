Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE striker is one player in the final few months of his contract

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says Emil Riis wants to assess his options this summer.

The Lilywhites front man is in the final few months of his contract at Deepdale, having scored 43 goals and assisted 12 in 171 appearances for PNE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End’s number nine has added nine to his goal tally this campaign with all of those strikes coming in the Championship.

Emil Riis shoots and scores | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

While new deals have been signed by defensive trio Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes this year, Riis’ deal remains up in the summer - along with others.

PNE director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post earlier this month that one player will not enter negotiations over fresh terms and ‘undoubtedly leave’ after the season. Since then there has been speculation around whether that is the Danish striker.

“Not at the minute,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post, when asked if that is his understanding, or he can provide any clarity on the situation. “We've not sat down and offered him one. I speak to Emil all the time about his situation and his agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I've said before, I'm relaxed about it. I think Emil is as well. He wants to play as high as he can and see what his options are in the summer. I've got absolutely no problem with that, no problem with that. Our job is to continue as if he's not here and keep looking for replacements.

“I've done that with other players and they've ended up re-signing, when their intention was to see what was out there in the summer. They changed their mind and they've ended up re-signing. So, yeah, we'll see. I've never closed a door on a player, just like the door will never be closed on a player. The contract's there for a reason and no-one can be criticised if they don't want to stay.

“Just like we can't be criticised if we're not renewing contracts. That's the business we're in. But no door's been closed on any player. Likewise, I think if you're open enough and have that dialogue with the player and their people, whether it's their family, whether it's their agents, then no-one can be upset about it.”

“I’m not going to do that.”

As long as Riis remains committed on the pitch there is little stress on Heckingbottom’s part. The 26-year-old scored a wonderful equaliser against Millwall in midweek and Preston’s manager doesn’t plan to treat the forward any differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's in the same position as five, six, seven players,” said Heckingbottom. “There's no difference. The moment I make it different is the moment it may be an issue for performance. So I'm not going to do that. Contracts are there and they should be honoured both ways.

“That's it. My problem comes when people are under contracts and demanding a move. That's the problem. No issues on any of the players that are either wanting to stay, may want to leave, or will wait and see.”