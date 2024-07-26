Melle Meulensteen (R) has mixed it with Liverpool star Cody Gakpo since leaving Preston North End. (MAURICE VAN STEEN/AFP via Getty Images_ | AFP via Getty Images

He failed to make the grade at Preston North End but he’s bounced back in the most spectacular way.

Former Preston North End defender Melle Meulensteen has signed for Italian side Sampdoria.

The 25-year-old is on the move for the sixth time of his career as he signs a three-year deal with Sampdoria, who finished seventh in the second tier of Italian football last season. Their manager is Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo, who won a World Cup with Italy, and was also a two time Champions League winner.

Melle is the son of René Meulensteen, who was previously a coach at Man United under Sir Alex Ferguson, and later managed Fulham. He came through the academy system at Carrington, but moved to North End in 2014

Meulensteen was with North End from 2014 to 2018, and appeared for the first-team in the 2017/18 pre-season, but that never transpired to a competitive appearance. He was allowed to go out on loan to Lancaster City later that year, and then his contract was terminated following a mutual agreement in the January.

The Dutchman was the captain of North End's youth team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2016/17 FA Youth Cup. He signed a professional deal from that but Alex Neil allowed him to leave because first-team opportunities would be limited.

For a player that struggled to get game time at Lancaster City, Meulensteen has since turned his career around and has gone on to play in the top flight of Dutch football. He joined RKC Waalwijk, a team in the second tier of football in the Netherlands, and spent four years there.

Meulensteen played a key role in helping them win promotion via the Keuken Kampioen Divisie play-offs, and for two seasons he was at the heart of their defence. Vitesse Arnhem signed him for a fee of around €1m in 2022, and for two years, he's been been one of their first choice midfielders, earning 60 starts in 62 games.