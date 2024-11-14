Preston North End star makes Derby County aim crystal clear after Wigan Athletic outing
Returning Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic is raring to go for next weekend’s match against Derby County.
The Montenegro international will be back available to boss Paul Heckingbottom, after serving his eight-game ban - as a result of biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck. Osmajic was punished retrospectively, for the incident in September’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale.
After sitting out of the Burnley, Coventry, Norwich, Plymouth, Arsenal, Bristol City, Sunderland and Portsmouth clashes, North End’s number 28 - who scored twice against Watford in his last first team match - is determined to make up for his error and lost time.
"That was my last friendly game,” said Osmajic, after scoring five in Wednesday’s Central League Cup clash with Wigan. “Five goals... I played against young lads, but five goals, I am ready for the season. I'm very happy, because I am back and I can play in the Championship. The first game when I am back, against Derby, I want to score a goal - because we are playing at Deepdale."
Osmajic was partnered in attack with fellow first team forward, Layton Stewart, on Wednesday afternoon. Stewart also got himself on the score sheet and former PNE midfielder John Welsh - who is the academy’s Professional Development Coach - welcomed the added firepower on the day.
"The language barrier hasn't been too bad, although I am led to believe (Osmajic) understands scouse - which is good for me!” said Welsh. “But yeah, he's been really good. His attitude when he has been with us has been spot on.
“It's great for our young players to see. Some of the attacking play was brilliant. When you get players like Milly and Layton with us, it's great for our lads - and we wanted to get them on the ball as much as possible."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.