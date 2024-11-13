Paul Heckingbottom and Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE are 15 matches into the 2024/25 campaign

It’s the November international break and a chance to breathe, with Preston North End’s season put on pause for a fortnight. The Lilywhites will return to action on November 23, at home to Derby County, with the clear aim of climbing up the Championship table.

At present, Paul Heckingbottom’s team sit 20th in the division, on 15 points. Three other clubs are on the same tally as PNE, while the gap to 11th is a mere four points - the second tier has proven to be as tight as ever, so far.

It’s not been a season short of drama at Deepdale, with Ryan Lowe having left his position as boss just one game into the campaign. Mike Marsh oversaw two matches as caretaker and North End then moved to bring Heckingbottom through the door, fairly quickly.

With plenty to digest and discuss, as always, we have pulled together another survey for fans to take part in. The last one, after the 2023/24 campaign, was received extremely well - with almost 1,500 responses received. There are lots of topics covered once again, with the chance to add anything else at the end! Take part in the Lancashire Post’s big mid-season PNE survey HERE!