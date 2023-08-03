Preston North End defender itching to start the new season after shoulder surgery

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes is ready to hit the ground running this season after shoulder surgery. The versatile left-back tore his left rotator cuff in the third game of last season but played the pain barrier for the remainder of the season.

And when the summer break came it was little surprise the 31-year-old was quick to have an operation to solve the problem.

“I’m excited to be back, I’ve had a good summer,” revealed Hughes.

“I had shoulder surgery at the end of the season, but to be honest I’ve been able to take part in a lot more pre-season than I thought I would. It was for an injury I actually picked up in the third game in the season, so I’ve actually contributed more than I thought.

“The injury was really bothering me towards the end of the season. I was trying to play through it [the pain], but it was getting tough. So to now have a clean slate is a big relief.

“I tore my rotator cuff against Watford, it wasn’t a nice one. But it was just one of them, I just had to grit my teeth and get through it. Every game it was causing me a problem, whether that was going for a header and leading with my left arm. It was a bit of a nightmare to be honest.

“I’m glad to have had the operation, hopefully I stay fit and it stays that way. I’m fighting fit and ready to go. Pre-season was just a case of having no contact quite so soon after the surgery, which was difficult. But I’m raring to go and it’s exciting with all the signings we’ve made, I know what all the boys are about.”

Fellow defender Bambo Diaby left the Lilywhites for fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday. Hughes expects the experienced centre-back to be missed for the campaign ahead.

“Bambo will be missed, he’ll definitely be a loss,” added Hughes.

“When he was called up he answered all the questions. The Championship is probably the hardest it’s been this season for a long time, with teams coming up and teams going down, it’s made it that extra bit harder.