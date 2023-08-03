News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End’s predicted Championship finish compared to rivals Stoke City, Leeds United and Birmingham City - gallery

Preston North End will be hoping for a successful season ahead

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

Preston North End start the 2023/24 season with an away trip to Ashton Gate this weekend to take on Bristol City. The Lilywhites will be eager to start with a positive result on their travels.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 12th last term in the table and were six points off the play-offs as they eye another push for the top six this time around.

Football statisticians at  BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate where Preston will finish in the upcoming campaign compared to their various league rivals such as Stoke City, Birmingham City, Watford, Leeds United and West Brom...

94 points

1. Leicester

94 points

89 points

2. Leeds

89 points

79 points

3. Southampton

79 points

76 points

4. Boro

76 points

