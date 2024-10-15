Preston North End v Coventry City early injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End entertain Coventry City at Deepdale in the EFL Championship on Saturday, October 15 at 12.30 pm.

Preston North End will be without five players for their EFL Championship match with Coventry City.

The international break is a time where players can recover from any knocks and niggles, whilst not having to worry about missing any games. Unfortunately, North End have a few players sidelined for longer periods - and there are also two players suspended

As for Coventry, they've not had much luck with player availability this season. Several of their squad have suffered injuries that have kept them out for a few weeks. With preparations fully under way for Saturday’s encounter with the Sky Blues, here's the early team news from both camps.

Milutin Osmajic was suspended for his club and country. He didn’t play for Montenegro in Wales. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Preston North End team news

Stefan Thordarson was not in action for the Iceland national team on Monday, but thankfully that was down to a suspension rather than an injury. He accumulated two yellow cards, which saw him sit out of the 4-2 defeat to Turkey. North End have two suspensions themselves, including Milutin Osmajic, who is serving the second of his eight-game ban - for an incident in the game against Blackburn Rovers in September.

Osmajic was recently on international duty with Montenegro and they played Wales on Monday, but the striker didn’t play - due to the same reason as Thordarson. Captain Ben Whiteman is the first North End player to pick up five yellow cards this season, so he has picked up a one-game ban. Players must avoid being yellow carded five times before the 19th game of the season. Patrick Bauer is sidelined with an elbow injury sustained in the Carabao Cup win against Fulham.

Striker Will Keane is apparently going to be out for eight weeks. Alan Nixon, an EFL journalist for The Sun, reported on his Patreon that Keane has suffered a thigh tendon injury - which will put him out for two months. Player-coach Ched Evans is not currently fit, either.

Out: Ben Whiteman, Will Keane, Patrick Bauer, Ched Evans, and Milutin Osmajic.

Coventry City team news

Jamie Allen is sidelined with a medial collateral ligament injury. He's not expected to be 'back on the grass' until November, and won't return until the end of next month - or potentially the beginning of December. Jake Bidwell has a knee ligament injury, sustained against Sheffield Wednesday. His return date isn't as clear as Allen’s, but there is some severity behind the injury. Coventry will be without him for the next couple of weeks, at least.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is pushing to be a part of the squad for the weekend. He was scheduled to return to training during the international break. Raphael Borges Rodrigues hasn't featured for Coventry since pre-season. A thigh strain has ruled him out; Saturday’s visitors are being cautious about not rushing him back too quickly and aggravating the issue.

Out: Jamie Allen, Jake Bidwell, and Raphael Rodrigues. Doubt: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.