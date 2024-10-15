Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End can boast the support of the top champion in the billion dollar sports entertainment company WWE.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current WWE Champion has reaffirmed his support for an EFL Championship team, Preston North End...

Cody Rhodes is the current top champion in WWE right now, and is the face of the company. He won the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns in front of 72,755 people in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WrestleMania 40 was the most successful and highest-grossing event in its history, and Rhodes made history by winning his first major championship in his career. His father Dusty was a popular wrestler during the 1970s and 1980s, but the top prize in professional wrestling entertained him, and so Rhodes ‘finished his story’.

WWE is touring the United Kingdom right now, and has so far stopped at Cardiff and Liverpool. Rhodes was speaking to several news outlets over the course of Monday, and he was asked about his support for Preston North End.

In August, Rhodes was pictured in the 2024/25 home shirt. He was proudly holding his championship title in a professional photo shoot alongside Wade Barrett, a proud PNE fan, who is now a commentator on Monday Night RAW.

“My loyalty is really open to whoever is winning or whoever hands me the jersey at the building but I will say, Wade Barrett has made me a Preston fan,” said Rhodes speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He keeps up with Preston enough for me to know what's going on so I'd say that's the favourite.

“I think years ago, literally over a decade ago, I tweeted something at Preston implying I was on board with them.

“They took it very much to heart, not that you know I was being insincere. But I don't know how sincere I was being. Wade is a die hard Preston fan, and I'm a die hard Wade fan.

“So if he tells me, 'hey champ, I got you this jersey, we're going to still photo together, that’s what we’re doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And a little wrestler secret, because he's so tang tall. I went to a knee so that people weren't talking about that instead. If I'm wearing the jersey, I'm in.”

Cody Rhodes was in attendance at the Etihad Stadium on Monday, and was prevented with two Manchester City home shirts with his and his daughter's names on the back. It appears though that despite their efforts, and their domination of the Premier League, Rhodes is committed to PNE.