Milutin Osmajic | Getty Images

PNE men are not playing in the Nations League tonight

Preston North End pair Stefan Thordarson and Milutin Osmajic are not involved on the international stage tonight - but there is no need to worry.

The Lilywhites pair went away with their respective countries - Iceland and Montenegro - for the latest round of Nations League fixtures. Last weekend, Thordarson played 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw against Wales - while Osmajic played half-an-hour as a substitute as Turkey edged the game 1-0.

But, both players are not included in Monday night’s squads, with Iceland hosting Turkey and Montenegro in action away to Wales. The latter was of particular focus, due to Osmajic potentially going up against Owen Beck - whom he admitted biting in the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Neither PNE player will feature, though, due to being suspended. Both Thordarson and Osmajic were booked in the Group Four clashes on Friday. Thordarson picked up his second yellow card of the campaign in the first half, while Osmajic was cautioned in second half injury time.

Elsewhere, Ali McCann could feature in Northern Ireland’s home encounter with Bulgaria on Tuesday night. The Preston midfielder was introduced as a late substitute, in Saturday’s draw away to Belarus. Duty is done for Robbie Brady, who played 90 minutes again on Sunday night - as Ireland lost 2-0 in Greece. The Irishman started and scored the winner away to Finland, last week.