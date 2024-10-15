Noah Mawene | Getty Images

PNE midfielder is on loan with the League Two outfit

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End midfielder Noah Mawene is settling into life at Newport County.

That is the view of South Wales Argus sports reporter, Chris Kirwan, who follows the League Two club’s fortunes. Mawene completed his move to Rodney Parade in late August, with it the first loan move of his professional career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, the 19-year-old made seven first-team appearances for PNE - having debuted as a substitute back in December 2022. He is now challenging himself on the League Two stage, with regular game time coming the teenager’s way. According to Kirwan, Mawene is showing promise.

Read More Spot a Preston North End fan you know in our mega gallery from best moments of the season so far

He told the Lancashire Post: ‘Noah Mawene is starting to find his feet at County and has shown flashes of his talent. His first start was in the EFL Trophy when he played as a '10' and showed some neat touches, the ability to drive with the ball and physicality.

‘Mawene, who doesn’t look intimidated by the rough and tumble of League Two, has recently dropped into a slightly deeper role alongside influential midfielder Bryn Morris. He's done pretty well and has learnt quickly that there is a time and a place to show his ability on the ball.

‘Mawene has made eight appearances so far, five of them starts, and has looked promising with much more hopefully to come with experience. He’s learning from a seasoned EFL campaigner in Aaron Wildig, who should help him add goals and assists to his game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, the midfielder wasn’t sure what the 2024/25 campaign would hold - but said he hadn’t thought too much about going out on loan. Once the opportunity arose, though, it was a test he felt determined to take on. PNE boss, Paul Heckingbottom, also made it clear he is firmly in favour of getting youngsters regular minutes, on the senior stage, if possible.

He said: “I will use Noah as an example. I think that is a fantastic opportunity... league football with Newport, a big challenge. He is a great lad, who impressed us in our first week. But, at the minute, I am looking at the midfielders in front of him and thinking: ‘Do you know what? You are going to be tested a lot more in League Two’.

“So, I think there is a responsibility on my part. Firstly, to give him that - and also, that has got to be the approach of the club. They are potentially big assets, who could be in the first team in the future. But, only if we give them that opportunity to impress - so the loans are a big thing.”