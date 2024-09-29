Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have several first team players in the final year of their contracts

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is not fazed by the number of first team players out of contract next summer.

The Lilywhites appointed the 47-year-old in late August and a new deal for striker Will Keane was swiftly sorted, following speculation with West Brom and other Championship clubs. Heckingbottom had lots of games to prepare for and the transfer window to deal with, as soon as he came through the door.

While fixtures are still coming at North End regularly, that hectic early period has passed and it’s a case of looking forward, for the PNE chief. Naturally, contracts come into that conversation, with a whole host of senior squad members in their final years.

Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Kian Best, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady and Emil Riis are all out of contract in the summer of 2025 - as are young pair Kitt Nelson and Kian Taylor, along with player-coach, Ched Evans. Heckingbottom is embracing that dynamic and will be more than comfortable making those calls, when the time to do so arrives.

"Yeah, obviously before I came in, I was made aware of the situations," said Heckingbottom. "It is an easy one for me. I have not been in very long. I want to see everyone and see how they go. I don't see the fact we've got a lot of contracts up as a problem, at all.

“I see it as an opportunity, both for me and them. We are getting to know them and see them. For us as a club, to keep the players who suit how we want to go, going forward. And, also, to give us the opportunity to change things if we need to change things."

Heckingbottom has certainly been focused on how he can positively impact the here and now at Deepdale, but his longer-term view on improving the club is quite clear. He wants there to be clarity and cohesion about North End’s strategy. It’s early days, but the feel and mood among the supporters has been appreciated so far.

"I was told what (the mood) was like (before) and I could feel it," said Heckingbottom. "Conversations tended to be about things wrong. I feel like that has shifted a little bit and yeah, for me, that's how it has to be. We are only looking up and forwards. We see the good things we've already got at this football club, both in terms of the playing squad, us on the pitch and how the club is run.

“It's then about improving. So, where are we good? Where are we already strong? And, how do we keep improving? Whether that is making adjustments to the younger player's programs, adjustments to how we get our first team lads to play. And yeah, it's important we keep looking that way. You never want to be one of those clubs or managers that just waits for a transfer window, to try and rip things up and hope you get lucky. We have to work towards a plan and set way we want to do things."