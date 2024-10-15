Emil Riis celebrates | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE take on Coventry City at Deepdale this weekend

He has shown what he can do on the Championship stage and, after the international break, Emil Riis is a player Preston North End need back to his best.

The Dane is off the mark, courtesy of that poacher’s strike in the away defeat to Oxford United. Of course, Riis should’ve had his second of the campaign at Turf Moor - where his lethal finish ought to have stood, but was deemed offside by the linesman.

Seeing it fly into the bottom corner like that, in trademark style, should’ve still given North End’s number nine an injection of confidence. But a derby day goal, and potential winner, would’ve been a timely boost for a player who hasn’t quite got going this season.

It has not been a case of a new manager walking in and not fancying the player. Boss Paul Heckingbottom has started Riis in six of the seven league games, with his place on the bench against Watford heavily influenced by Milutin Osmajic’s situation.

And, in an age where it’s very easy and increasingly common to pile on players, it’s worth noting that Riis hasn’t been poor in every minute of every game. He worked extremely hard against Burnley and put in a solid shift versus Luton - providing the assist for Will Keane’s goal.

Often, though, the striker just hasn’t looked himself - lacking that blistering pace to burn, devastating power and lethal instinctiveness when the ball drops his way. Even with the forward’s injury past, there’s no doubt those things are still in there.

There is an onus on footballers to perform, but it is in these moments where certain players need backing more than ever. It is likely that applies to Riis. He is a fairly reserved, gentle character - almost definitely in the ‘arm around’ bracket as opposed to ‘rocket up’.

With Milutin Osmajic banned for seven more games and Will Keane reportedly out injured for an extended period, it’s over to Riis to shine. That added responsibility must be embraced; it might be exactly what he needs. Of course, fellow front men Layton Stewart and Ched Evans are options too. But really, Riis has been the main man before and North End need him to be again.

It’s the forward’s all-round game which has been the biggest eyebrow raiser this season. That side to Riis, the player, was never perfect - but it was refined and gradually developed over time. Preston’s striker cannot afford to permanently regress on that front. You have got to be able to trust your centre-forward to take the ball and link play.

There are two factors to consider, around the tamer Riis which has been seen this campaign. One: a shift in tactics which gives him less space to exploit. Two: a contract which, as things stand, expires in eight months. Heckingbottom has challenged PNE to be braver - taking more risks in possession and playing higher as a unit.

North End, under Ryan Lowe and Frankie McAvoy, often defended with a low block. That gave Riis acres of green grass to run into and made him a huge threat on the counter attack. Now, Preston are seeking more control and territory as a team. For Riis, it’s suddenly more about taking up dangerous positions in the final third, showing smart movement and coming up with clinical moments.

The contract is very relevant, too. We have never seen the forward in this situation at North End, before. The Dane signed his last extension in October 2021. Football is a cut-throat business and, as a player who relies heavily on his athletic qualities, that expiring deal could well be on the attacker’s mind. Riis has also passed the four year mark at Deepdale. That’s quite a long time for someone living in a different country; change and fresh motivation does appeal. In the same breath, perhaps this is someone who simply needs a bit of love and made to feel the talisman again. We’ll soon find out.