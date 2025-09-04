Peter Ridsdale: Preston North End's academy application, commitment and challenge

The Lancashire Post spoke to the PNE CEO this week after the close of the transfer window

Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale says the club’s academy facilities will be assessed this month, as part of plans to upgrade to category two.

The club’s academy system has always operated at category three level. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoken about the importance of improvement in that regard, in a bid to produce more players of Preston’s own. Ridsdale explained where things stand in his interview with the Lancashire Post this week.

“Yeah, we've got a meeting,” said Ridsdale. “We've applied for Category 2 status. We have what's called PGAC, which is the people who do the licensing, coming to see us on the 19th of September to examine the facilities. We've given them an undertaking that by the start of - somebody will hold me to this so whether I can deliver or not, I don't know - but certainly within the next two seasons, maybe the next season, we will have the opportunity to have access to an indoor facility.

“It might have to be a two-stage approach. We might rent one from somewhere to allow us time to build our own, but we are committed to building our own. We're already talking to the council about a particular site that we have, and how quickly we could access that site to get one done. But we have formally applied now to increase the academy status from three to two.”

The academy has recently added three players to its ranks in Cliftonville striker Shay Reid, and Morecambe duo Nathan Snowball and Olly Tonkin. Ridsdale has reservations over the impact an upgraded category status will have, but knows it’s a step North End must finally take.

“Yeah, look, this is where I get into a bit of a difference of opinion with you and the supporters and everything else,” said Ridsdale. “Historically, I've benefited both at Leeds and Cardiff with people coming through the academy, and it's great to see.

“But I don't think that today's football world, just going from three to two, will be an overnight revolution of players coming through. What it will do, which is helpful, is give us that opportunity to have better competition week-by-week, because you are playing other grade two academy clubs. What’s interesting is the Premier League stick their players out on loan into the Championship.

“They recognise the steps of, their academy, out on loan and then bring them back. We have that opportunity now; we just find it hard to get our lads into League Two and League One clubs. But, is it the right strategic way forward, to have a grade two academy? Absolutely. Are we trying to do it? Yes. Have we applied? Yes.”

Ridsdale added: “It is tough for a number of reasons. We’ve got players that get picked off at 13/14/15 by clubs in the north west, who are in the Premier League. The way in which the rules work now, you get not a lot of money from these players and that is so frustrating. There are players at other clubs who, in an ideal world, we might’ve kept and may well be in our first team today.

“And, a lot of them get lost in their system because the Premier League club’s systems are so big. Look at Jacob Slater, where is he now at Brighton? We got a sum of money for him. Would he have been better off playing in our first team? Maybe, but they get attracted by Premier League clubs coming in for them.

“I am not necessarily sure that is the route. I would be delighted if we had three or four players coming through, from the academy, on a regular basis into our first team. There are not many that do; three or four at a time. There’s the odd one that does. We haven’t had one... you know, Theo got picked off by Brentford.

“He went with our best wishes but as I’ve already said to you, I think, in a previous interview, I’d offered him a pro-contract and when I phoned him up to say, ‘What do you think?’ he said, ‘Yeah, I think Brentford’s a great opportunity’. I didn’t even know he knew about it. It’s the way of the world. You cannot stop a lad like that if he’s got an opportunity to go to the Premier League and wants to.”

