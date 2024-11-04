Bristol City head coach has his say on Yu Hirakawa's hugely controversial goal at Preston North End

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Nov 2024, 13:09 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST
Bristol City's Yu Hirakawaplaceholder image
Bristol City's Yu Hirakawa | CameraSport - Rich Linley
He scored the controversial opener against PNE last Saturday

Bristol City head coach Liam Manning knows his side’s controversial goal at Deepdale will have been ‘horrible’ for Preston North End.

Last Saturday, the Robins ran out 1-3 winners in Lancashire. But, the way the visitors went ahead after six minutes was described as ‘diabolical’ by PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom. Bristol City wide man, Yu Hirakawa, used his hand to hit the ball past North End shot-stopper Freddie Woodman.

He then rolled the ball into an empty Preston net and referee Tom Nield allowed the goal to stand - despite strong protests from the home players and complete bemusement on Woodman’s part. Manning was relatively coy when asked about the incident, post-match.

“It is what it is,” said Manning, after the Robins’ victory at Deepdale last weekend. “We’ve had plenty go against us as well. It hurts and it’s horrible when it goes against you, (but) you get a few that go your way along the way as well.”

On the summer loan recruit, Manning added: “You can see the fans love him. He’s a terrific character. He’s a terrific professional. We knew what we were getting. I think he’s really exciting and he’s only going to get better when he settles culturally and with the language.

“He’s still really young and you have to remember, in the J-League, they break through a little bit quicker. So, although he’s 23, I think he's quite a few games behind many other lads at that age - so he’s one that’s going to continually improve.”

