Bristol City's Yu Hirakawa | CameraSport - Rich Linley

He scored the controversial opener against PNE last Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol City head coach Liam Manning knows his side’s controversial goal at Deepdale will have been ‘horrible’ for Preston North End.

Last Saturday, the Robins ran out 1-3 winners in Lancashire. But, the way the visitors went ahead after six minutes was described as ‘diabolical’ by PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom. Bristol City wide man, Yu Hirakawa, used his hand to hit the ball past North End shot-stopper Freddie Woodman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then rolled the ball into an empty Preston net and referee Tom Nield allowed the goal to stand - despite strong protests from the home players and complete bemusement on Woodman’s part. Manning was relatively coy when asked about the incident, post-match.

“It is what it is,” said Manning, after the Robins’ victory at Deepdale last weekend. “We’ve had plenty go against us as well. It hurts and it’s horrible when it goes against you, (but) you get a few that go your way along the way as well.”

Read More Ryan Lowe opens up on Preston North End exit and being 'disappointed' by Craig Hemmings statement

On the summer loan recruit, Manning added: “You can see the fans love him. He’s a terrific character. He’s a terrific professional. We knew what we were getting. I think he’s really exciting and he’s only going to get better when he settles culturally and with the language.

“He’s still really young and you have to remember, in the J-League, they break through a little bit quicker. So, although he’s 23, I think he's quite a few games behind many other lads at that age - so he’s one that’s going to continually improve.”