Preston North End let youngster join Annan Athletic on loan

Preston North End prospect Finlay Cross-Adair has joined Annan Athletic on loan. The teenager has linked up with the Scottish League One club on a temporary deal until January.

The 18-year-old has been given the green light to head out the exit door to get some more first-team experience under his belt. His new team were promoted from the Scottish League Two last term.

Preston handed Cross-Adair his first professional contract back in December 2022. Prior to that agreement, he was on scholarship terms at Deepdale and after he was handed the deal late last year he told the club website: “It’s a massive day; it’s a dream come true. Ever since I signed here at Preston, the goal was to get a professional contract and to have signed it today is a dream come true.

“I’m really proud, especially of this season. If you’d have told me at the start of the season I’d have made my professional debut, came on at Ewood Park, and signed my professional contract today, I’d have said ‘no chance’, so it’s really special.”

He has been on the books of the Lilywhites for his whole career to date and has been a regular for their various youth sides over recent years. The youngster also made four senior appearances in the last campaign under Ryan Lowe.