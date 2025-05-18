Where PNE are predicted to finish next term according to AI.placeholder image
Where PNE are predicted to finish next term according to AI. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

I asked AI to predict the final 2025-26 Championship table - and here’s where Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th May 2025, 05:00 BST

PNE have already got preparations underway early ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

After booking their spot in next season’s Championship on the final day, Paul Heckingbottom has started his summer business early.

The Lilywhites confirmed the arrival of Jordan Thompson on Friday afternoon, while Daniel Iversen is closing in on sealing his Deepdale return.

North End have wasted no time in getting their business underway as the head coach prepares for his first summer market.

Although it is still early days, 23 teams have already booked their spot in the Championship next season, with just the play-offs to decide the remaining two spots.

But we’ve taken to the world of technology to predict what the second tier’s final outcome could look like and where PNE will finish.

To do that, we’ve used AI, more specifically X’s Grok tool, to determine what the Championship table could end up looking like on the final day next season.

Here’s where the Lilywhites are predicted to finish.

Reason: As a recently relegated Premier League side with parachute payments, Leicester has the financial and squad quality to dominate. Their 2023-24 Championship title win shows their capability.

1. 1st: Leicester City

| Getty Images

Reason: Despite relegation, their squad depth and potential signings should secure a top-two finish

2. 2nd: Southampton

| Getty Images

Reason: Consistently strong in recent seasons and they’re poised for a play-off push.

3. 3rd: Middlesbrough

| Getty Images

Reason: Coventry secured a play-off spot in 2024-25 and has a solid foundation under Frank Lampard. Their resilience and attacking options make them play-off contenders.

4. 4th: Coventry City

| Getty Images

