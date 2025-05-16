PNE have signed Jordan Thompson. | Getty Images

PNE have unveiled Jordan Thompson as their first summer signing.

Preston North End have not wasted any time in starting their summer business after confirming the arrival of Jordan Thompson.

Just under a fortnight since the Lilywhites’ final day of the season, where they sealed their Championship survival, boss Paul Heckingbottom has already got his transfer action underway.

The left-footed central midfielder becomes North End’s first addition following his release from Stoke City last week. The 28-year-old has penned a two-year deal at Deepdale, with the club also holding an option of a further 12 months.

He will officially become a PNE player on July 1. Thompson spent five-and-a-half years with the Potters, where he amassed 178 appearances in all competitions.

The former Blackpool man emerged as a fan favourite at the bet365 Stadium and was the longest-serving member of Mark Robins’ squad. But after an injury-hit campaign, which saw him register 26 appearances, his time with Stoke came to an end.

Thompson was one of four players released following their 18th-placed finish. After coming through the ranks at Manchester United, he then joined Rangers and had loan spells with Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and Livingston - ahead of his return to England.

Thompson spent 18 months at Bloomfield Road and made the move to the Potteries in January 2020. Following his arrival at Deepdale, the Northern Ireland international revealed his delight at sealing the move quickly after his Potters departure.

The signing has been met with mixed reviews, with some PNE supporters on social media believing he represents a like-for-like replacement for the departing Ryan Ledson.

Others were far more positive over his arrival, though, and are adamant it is a positive first recruit in what promises to be a busy summer for the Lancashire club.

PNE supporters have their say on Jordan Thompson’s signing

Jordan Thompson. | Ian Robinson

@eddpne: A left footed midfielder, we’re winning it all. @critchpne: We've swapped Ledson for Ledson.

@iampav: Splendid stuff. This feels like a tidy bit of business. Welcome to the Lilywhites, Jordan!

@KeatonFisher19: *choo choo* Can you hear that lads? Must be the sound of the…….. PROMOTION TRAIN.

@PrincepsPacis7: Welcome to the Invincible's Jordan. @hindy11: Should have just kept Ledson.

@mattyfootyhd: This first and certainly not the last, very exciting! @LewPNE16: Promotion’s calling.

@alexscott_8: Welcome aboard and let the revolution begin! @tufconor: Stinks of keeping Ledson

@a_daggers11: ‘JORDAN THOMPSON IS A WHITE HE HATES BLACKPOOL’ @kimramshead: Good luck at Deepdale! Can't wait to see you play!

@AJPNEFC: ‘Good cover in depth for a free transfer. Plenty of championship experience, can’t argue with this at all. Seems a reliable replacement for Ledson.’ @tinytimcrowther: ‘Solid start to recruitment.’

