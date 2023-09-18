Brad Potts

Brad Potts has signed a new two-year contract with Preston North End.

The number 44 was in the final year of his deal at Deepdale, having last penned fresh terms in September 2021. He has gone on to become a first team regular under Ryan Lowe - adapting to the right wing-back position and thriving. Potts has made 178 appearances in PNE colours and has started every league match this season, with PNE top of the Championship table six games in.

His new contract ties him down at Preston until the summer of 2026 and will be viewed as an important piece of business by the club post-transfer window. Potts was one of the stand out names on the out-of-contract list, along with Ben Whiteman and club captain Alan Browne - who has assured he is happy to sign on the dotted line too.

On his new deal, Potts told iFollow PNE: “Obviously, coming into the last year of your contract can be quite a difficult time if you want to get some security, so I was over the moon to get it done. I love it here and I’ve never wanted to leave. I feel like I’m probably playing more with a smile on my face than I ever have to be honest with you. I want to stay here for as long as I can and that’s why I signed the contract.

“I feel like I’ve been here for years to be honest with you, but I’m not complaining. I’ve settled down here now. I’ve been here a while and I’m not the type of person who really likes change, so I’m really happy here. I think my first couple of years here were probably a bit difficult, but I think since the manager’s come in a lot of people have seen more and more what I can do.”

PNE boss Lowe added: “I’m really pleased Pottsy’s going to be with us for the long haul. He’s well worthy of this new deal. Ever since I came through the door he’s been fantastic and he’s really made that right wing back position his own.

