Preston North End's Kaine Kesler Hayden and Sam Greenwood | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE signed the Leeds United and Aston Villa

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes the Lilywhites must continue to utilise the loan market effectively.

This season, Aston Villa’s Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood have been two regulars for North End. In previous seasons, the Deepdale faithful have watched the likes of Liam Millar, Tom Cannon, Alvaro Fernandez, Cameron Archer, Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen shine.

Heckingbottom will soon oversee his first full transfer window as manager, which will present a chance to strengthen his squad for the second half of the campaign. With two of Preston’s temporary additions contributing to the side, the PNE boss views it as a clear avenue to bring quality through the door.

"Yeah, definitely," said Heckingbottom. "We are on about how you can make the biggest impact on your squad. I would always rather have our own players, because one way is to develop, sell and generate income. That would always be my first option, but within that if you can highlight and find one or two loan players, who would normally be out of your reach - that type of thing - and they can improve the squad, then it's really important."

The suggestion of two or three loan recruits being the ideal number is one Heckingbottom raises his eyebrow at - even though he holds permanent signings in a higher regard. North End’s boss is more than prepared to sign more temporary players than that, if he thinks it’ll be of benefit the team.

"Yeah, exactly," said Heckingbottom. "I think it is more about the personality and character of the player. What are their motivations for coming? And, how much have they bought into what you are trying to do and the culture at the club? I have done it either way. Sometimes it has been a necessity and we've been really successful.

“But, the frustration with that, when it has been a success, is that you are giving more players back and almost rebuilding again. So yeah, I would always rather have our own players, but you can't ignore the fact that sometimes you can get hold of players who, ordinarily, would be out of your reach."

Greenwood is a player the PNE boss took to instantly, even though he wasn’t brought through the door by Heckingbottom. The attacking midfielder made an immediate impression on the manager and has remained first-choice in the team ever since.

In the summer, it was reported that an option-to-buy Greenwood had been inserted in the loan deal - though it later came to light that promotion for Leeds United could impact that. Heckingbottom did not rule out targeting the player on a permanent deal, but recognised the moving parts with PNE’s ‘option’.

"Listen, I like Sam," said Heckingbottom. "When you talk about options and clauses in contracts, there's all sorts - it is not as simple as that. But, if I am just looking at Sam - a young player, the attributes he has then yeah, I like working with him and I think there is more to come.

“But, he loves football, loves training and playing. He wants to play and there is a desire there to work and improve. And, he's also got a really good work ethic in terms of that role within a team. So yeah, we've been pleased with him."