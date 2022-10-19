Preston North End picked up their first win in three matches yesterday evening as they narrowly beat Huddersfield Town. A second half goal from Greg Cunningham was the only difference between the two sides.

The Lilywhites look like they could be back on track after picking up three wins in their last five matches and have moved up to eighth in the Championship - only two points from a top six place.

Next up is the West Lancashire derby as Preston take the short trip to Blackpool. Ryan Lowe’s side claimed a 1-0 victory in their last meeting back in May, with Cameron Archer netting the winner.

Here are today’s rumours...

BLADES STAR 'CONSIDERING' NATIONALITY SWITCH

The Turkey national team manager Stefan Kuntz was in attendance to watch Sheffield United's 3-3 draw with Blackpool at the weekend. The Blades' striker Rhian Brewster is eligible to represent the nation through his Turkish Cypriot mother. (Football League World)

MIDDLESBROUGH 'EYE' FORMER HULL CITY DEFENDER

Middlesbrough are set to appoint Michael Carrick as their new manager and it has been reported that the former midfielder will look to bring in ex-Hull City defender Alex Bruce to join his backroom staff. The 38-year-old retired earlier this year and had been working under his father Steve at West Brom. (Alan Nixon)

PRESTON NORTH END FLOP 'AIMING' FOR WORLD CUP CALL-UP

Former Preston North End loanee Lukas Nmecha could be set for a place in Germany's squad for the World Cup after picking up seven international caps since making his debut last year. The striker has scored three league goals this season for Wolfsburg. (Deepdale Digest)

EX-SUNDERLAND YOUNGSTER NAMED EFL YOUNG PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Sunderland academy product Bali Mumba has been named the EFL Young Player of the Month after bagging two goals and two assists for loan club Plymouth Argyle. The 21-year-old joined Norwich City from the Black Cats in 2020. (NCFC)

STOKE CITY FORWARD 'ALMOST' JOINED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SIDE

Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell has revealed how a move to Rangers looked very close at one stage before signing a new contract with the Potters in January 2020. The striker has scored twice in the Championship this season. (Beautiful Game Podcast)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 'TARGET' AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONAL

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus in January. The 24-year-old has impressed in Scotland since joining the club this summer. (Football League World)

