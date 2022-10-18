Greg Cunningham scored the only goal of the game from a corner in the second half to secure a much needed three points for Lowe’s side after back to back league defeats over the past week.

The home side failed to register a shot on target as PNE stepped things up in the second half to do enough to win the game.

“It was a good footballing performance. I thought we were solid and resolute,” Lowe said.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe shouts instructions to his team from the technical area.

"The football we played in the first half and then in the second half to get the goal I thought was fantastic. I thought we were fantastic in the first half and the second half was more of the same, on the front foot, keep jumping at the right times and keep getting opportunities which we did.

"In the first half we had one fired across the front of goal from Brad Potts and there were a couple of half chances, Alvaro Fernandez had a good chance and the keeper made a good save.

"The second half was more of the same but if you could up it a little bit there would be chances and we certainly got that.”

The result is an important one following recent results and with local rivals Blackpool on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe felt his side followed instructions to a tee against the Terriers after a tough period of travel for the Lilywhites.

He said: “It's hard because when you lose two games on the bounce you can look for every excuse under the sun but I don't look for excuses.

"What those lads did was travel from Norwich to Bristol and then to play one of the teams with one of the biggest budgets in the division, with fantastic players, to try and churn it out again was going to be tough, we knew that.