PNE lost at Deepdale at the weekend, 2-0 to Stoke City, meaning they have still only won once in PR1 this season. Their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the start of the month is their only success on home soil this campaign, the rest of their wins coming on the road including their win over Huddersfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

It is a common theme across North End’s seasons, only twice in their almost seven years of being the Championship have the won more games at home than they have on their travels, with their seventh not looking like it is going to add to that total.

The Lilywhites have one of the worst home records in the division, only Wigan Athletic and Coventry City are below them with the latter having played far fewer games at home due to an issue with their pitch at the start of the season.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe.

North End are one point better off than the Latics and share their total of seven points from eight games with Blackpool and West Brom, who have played six and seven respectively.

Preston will have a chance to improve their home record, with three games still to come before the World Cup break and Lowe feels that answer to creating home form is by not changing much, believing the results will come.

He said: “We never get too high and we never get too low. We've said we want to try and make it a fortress. Teams are coming here and not letting us play, they're getting in our faces, we know that.

“They're bringing tons of fans and trying to get after us. It's up to us now to find a solution to that. We've talked about not scoring goals, we've sort of found a solution to that, albeit we haven't scored in every game since.

