Preston North End's Championship fixture list in full as Leeds United, Sunderland and Leicester prepare for visits

Having played the League One champions on the opening day for the last two seasons, this time PNE will be opening their campaign with a trip to Bristol City.

They will also be ending their campaign away from home, with a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

Yokrshire dominates the festive period, with visits from Leeds United on Boxing Day and Sheffield Wednesday on December 29 bookended by an away trip to Swansea City on December 23 and a New Year’s Day clash with Sunderland.

Preston will first meet Blackburn on Saturday November 11 before welcoming them to Deepdale for the reverse fixture on Febuary 17.

There will be four international breaks throughout the season, taking place on September 9, October 14, November 18 and March 23.

PNE’s fixture list in full:

Sat Aug 5 Bristol City A

Wed Aug 9 Carabao Cup Round One

Sat Aug 12 Sunderland H

Sat Aug 19 Sheffield Wednesday A

Sat Aug 26 Swansea City H

Wed Aug 30 Carabao Cup Round Two

Sat Sep 2 Stoke City A

Sat Sep 9 International Date

Sat Sep 16 Plymouth Argyle H

Tue Sep 19 Birmingham City H

Sat Sep 23 Rotherham United A

Wed Sep 27 Carabao Cup Round Three

Sat Sep 30 West Bromwich Albion H

Wed Oct 4 Leicester City A

Sat Oct 7 Ipswich Town A

Sat Oct 14 International Date

Sat Oct 21 Millwall H

Wed Oct 25 Southampton H

Sat Oct 28 Hull City A

Wed Nov 1 Carabao Cup Round Four

Sat Nov 4 Coventry City H

Sat Nov 11 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat Nov 18 International Date

Sat Nov 25 Cardiff City H

Tue Nov 28 Middlesbrough A

Sat Dec 2 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat Dec 9 Norwich City A

Tue Dec 12 Huddersfield Town A

Sat Dec 16 Watford H

Wed Dec 20 Carabao Cup Round Five

Sat Dec 23 Swansea City A

Tue Dec 26 Leeds United H

Fri Dec 29 Sheffield Wednesday H

Mon Jan 1 Sunderland A

Sat Jan 6 Emirates FA Cup Round 3

Wed Jan 10 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 13 Bristol City H

Sat Jan 20 Leeds United A

Wed Jan 24 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 27 Millwall A or Emirates FA Cup Round 4

Sat Feb 3 Ipswich Town H

Sat Feb 10 Cardiff City A

Wed Feb 14 Middlesbrough H

Sat Feb 17 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat Feb 24 Coventry City A

Sun Feb 25 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Feb 28 Emirates FA Cup Round 5

Sat Mar 2 Hull City H

Wed Mar 6 Southampton A

Sat Mar 9 Stoke City H

Sat Mar 16 Plymouth Argyle A or Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 23 International Date

Fri Mar 29 Rotherham United H

Mon Apr 1 Birmingham City A

Sat Apr 6 Watford A

Tue Apr 9 Huddersfield Town H

Sat Apr 13 Norwich City H

Sat Apr 20 Queens Park Rangers A or Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 27 Leicester City H

Sat May 4 West Bromwich Albion A