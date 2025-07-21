Jack Walton | Getty Images

PNE have been linked with a move for Luton Town goalkeeper Jack Walton.

PNE have been credited with an interest in Luton Town goalkeeper Jack Walton.

It’s been a busy summer at Deepdale, with Lilywhites signing six new faces to date as Paul Heckingbottom continues his preparations ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Thierry Small, Daniel Jebbison and Odel Offiah have all made the switch to Lancashire during the close season.

And there could be another new arrival on the horizon, with North End reportedly looking to add to their goalkeeping department.

Football Insider claim that PNE have ‘opened talks’ with Luton over signing Walton on a permanent deal this summer.

The report suggests the Heckingbottom’s men are working on a deal to land the 27-year-old, who is yet to register a first-team appearance for the Hatters.

The stopper made the move from Barnsley in 2023 but has spent the last two campaigns on loan with Dundee United.

After penning a season-long deal at Tannadice Park soon after his Luton switch, Walton played a key role in Jim Goodwin’s Scottish Championship title-winning side during the 2023-24 campaign. This saw the keeper amass 19 clean sheets in 36 outings.

Following the Terrors’ promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, the Barnsley youth product returned to Dundee United last summer, where he helped the club to an impressive fourth-placed finish in Scotland’s top flight.

In total, Walton amassed 36 clean sheets across 85 appearances in all competitions during consecutive loan stays at Tannadice.

The shot-stopper has 12 months remaining on his current deal with Luton, who recently signed Josh Keeley from Spurs on a permanent deal following the departure of Thomas Kaminski.

Now, PNE are reportedly keen to land the 27-year-old in the window as their summer business continues to ramp up.

PNE’s goalkeeping options

Daniel Iversen | Ian Robinson

PNE have already made one addition to their goalkeeping department during the off season. Iversen sealed his return to Deepdale in June, making the free-transfer switch from Leicester City.

The Danish stopper previously spent 18 months on loan with the Lilywhites, first arriving from the Foxes on a temporary basis in January 2021. The keeper penned a season-long deal that summer and went on to register 13 clean sheets in 46 outings - and claimed PNE’s Player of the Season award for the 2021-22 campaign.

Iversen sealed a permanent deal in Lancashire and became Heckingbottom’s second signing of the window. The 28-year-old penned a four-year deal with North End and has featured in three pre-season friendlies so far.

Following the departure of Freddie Woodman at the end of last term, Iversen joins Dai Cornell and James Pradic in their goalkeeping ranks.

