What Preston North End's strongest XI and bench looks like three weeks out from QPR season opener

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 11:58 BST

PNE kick off their Championship campaign against QPR on Saturday, 9 August

Preston North End still have important work to do in the transfer window, but manager Paul Heckingbottom has some healthy competition already.

The Lilywhites have brought six new players to the club this summer after losing several players from last season’s squad, including Emil Riis, Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson and loan men Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Sam Greenwood.

Jack Whatmough has joined Huddersfield Town, with that the only outgoing to date at Deepdale. Heckingbottom has added Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Odel Offiah, Jordan Thompson, Thierry Small and Daniel Jebbison to his ranks.

With the season opener at QPR now three weeks away, selecting a ‘strongest XI’ is not the easiest task - though there are a handful of shoe-ins within the PNE squad. The signs, though, are that we will see game-to-game tweaks and plenty of rotation.

Heckingbottom believes there is a lot more business to get completed in the remaining weeks of the window, so things could look different over the next month or so.

While it’s very much a squad game and everyone will play their part, here is our punt at PNE’s best side and substitutes...

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

2. RCB: Odel Offiah

3. CB: Lewis Gibson

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

