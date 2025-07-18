Youngster Theo Carroll | Lee Parker/CameraSport

Scores on the doors after PNE’s clash against Getafe at the Oliva Nova Sports Center

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Three smart saves over the piece, particular to deny Juanmi. 8

Odel Offiah: Looked composed in possession and assured in his defending. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Lindsay: Defended his box and blocked a shot well in the first half. 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Played an hour and managed the game fine after being booked. 6

Thierry Small: Operated down the right and looked to be positive in possession. 6

Andrija Vukcevic: Got forward a few times and created a big chance for Jebbison. Forced off with cramp on the hour. Technically sound. 6.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Thordarson: Looked to get on the ball and brought a calmness in possession. Made one last ditch tackle. 6

Ali McCann: Put himself about in usual combative fashion. 6

Theo Carroll: The youngster gave a positive account of himself. Played with confidence, got stuck in and kept it simple in possession. 6.5

Daniel Jebbison: He had PNE’s biggest chance of the game but volleyed over. Worked hard off the ball and tracked back. 6

Milutin Osmajic: Had one half chance first half but other than that struggled for service. Ran the hard yards. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes

Pol Valentin: Entered on the hour and had a couple of dangerous runs forward. His cross let him down on one occasion. 6

Jordan Storey: Steady away for the final half-an-hour, with Getafe nullified. 6

Lewis Gibson: Slotted in at left centre-back and did a solid enough job. 6

Robbie Brady: Didn’t see as much of the ball as he would’ve liked but no errors. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Potts: Made one threatening run in behind Getafe’s defence and was brought down. 6

Kaedyn Kamara: The pace of the game was a challenge off the ball but he kept working hard. 5.5

Mads Frokjaer: Delivered a searching cross and tried to unlock Getafe when he did get on the ball. Placed an effort just wide. 6.5

Noah Mawene: Put in most of his work off the ball but did nothing wrong. 5.5

Will Keane: Played Frokjaer through for his chance. Could’ve done better with his back to goal, linking the game up. 6

Your next PNE read: All 78 signings made in the Championship