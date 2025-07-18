Preston North End player ratings vs Getafe as trialist stakes claim and youngster impresses
Starting XI
Daniel Iversen: Three smart saves over the piece, particular to deny Juanmi. 8
Odel Offiah: Looked composed in possession and assured in his defending. 7
Liam Lindsay: Defended his box and blocked a shot well in the first half. 6.5
Andrew Hughes: Played an hour and managed the game fine after being booked. 6
Thierry Small: Operated down the right and looked to be positive in possession. 6
Andrija Vukcevic: Got forward a few times and created a big chance for Jebbison. Forced off with cramp on the hour. Technically sound. 6.5
Stefan Thordarson: Looked to get on the ball and brought a calmness in possession. Made one last ditch tackle. 6
Ali McCann: Put himself about in usual combative fashion. 6
Theo Carroll: The youngster gave a positive account of himself. Played with confidence, got stuck in and kept it simple in possession. 6.5
Daniel Jebbison: He had PNE’s biggest chance of the game but volleyed over. Worked hard off the ball and tracked back. 6
Milutin Osmajic: Had one half chance first half but other than that struggled for service. Ran the hard yards. 6
Substitutes
Pol Valentin: Entered on the hour and had a couple of dangerous runs forward. His cross let him down on one occasion. 6
Jordan Storey: Steady away for the final half-an-hour, with Getafe nullified. 6
Lewis Gibson: Slotted in at left centre-back and did a solid enough job. 6
Robbie Brady: Didn’t see as much of the ball as he would’ve liked but no errors. 6
Brad Potts: Made one threatening run in behind Getafe’s defence and was brought down. 6
Kaedyn Kamara: The pace of the game was a challenge off the ball but he kept working hard. 5.5
Mads Frokjaer: Delivered a searching cross and tried to unlock Getafe when he did get on the ball. Placed an effort just wide. 6.5
Noah Mawene: Put in most of his work off the ball but did nothing wrong. 5.5
Will Keane: Played Frokjaer through for his chance. Could’ve done better with his back to goal, linking the game up. 6
