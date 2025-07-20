PNE have been busy in the close season preparing for the upcoming Championship campaign, which gets underway in less than three weeks.

The Lilywhites have strengthened in a number of areas, with six new additions added to the squad so far this summer.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson kick-started the business before Daniel Iversen’s return to Deepdale was confirmed in late May.

There were then the free-transfer arrivals of Pol Valentin and in-demand defender Thierry Small.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison penned a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth, while Odel Offiah made the move to Lancashire for an undisclosed fee from Brighton.

But how doe the new signings affect the squad’s market values?

With data provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve used their estimated figures to see how PNE’s market value compares to their rivals following the summer activity.

Here’s where the Lilywhites rank.

Your next PNE read: Report: Preston North End have £2m bid for Portsmouth forward Callum Lang rejected

3 . Wrexham Estimated squad market value: £15.05m. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales