Fin Stevens has been linked with PNE. | Getty Images

PNE are said to be battling Hull City for the signing of St Pauli talent Fin Stevens, who has two senior caps for Wales.

PNE have been credited with interest in St Pauli right-back Fin Stevens.

The Lilywhites are reportedly on the trail of the 22-year-old, but face competition from Championship rivals - including Hull City.

The Wales international is believed to be generating admirers in England's second tier after being alerted to his current situation in Germany - according to Hayters.com.

Stevens has spent just a sole season with the Bundesliga outfit, where he amassed just two outings in all competitions following his switch from Brentford last summer.

But just 12 months into the deal he penned in July 2024, there is growing speculation of a return to English football, with PNE and Hull named in the article.

Fin Stevens’ career to date

The young defender joined the Bees in 2020, before going on to feature nine times in a four-year stint. That included one Premier League appearance during the 2021-22 campaign, where he made a 14-minute cameo in a 4-1 defeat to Southampton.

During his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium, Stevens spent time on loan with Swansea City - amassing five Championship outings in the first half of the 2022-23 season.

The two-cap Wales international had a more productive loan spell with Oxford United the following term, where he played 43 times as the U’s secured promotion back to the second tier.

After being released by Brentford last summer, he was snapped up by St Pauli, but has struggled for game time in the continent.

The report suggests the Kiezkicker’s are allowing the 22-year-old to depart on loan or on a permanent basis during the transfer window.

Fin Stevens during his loan spell with Oxford United. | Getty Images

PNE’s business at right-back so far this summer

Pol Valentin | (PNEFC, Ian Robinson)

PNE have already secured the signing of one new right-back this summer, with the arrival of Pol Valentin.

The 28-year-old joined from Sheffield Wednesday in early June on a free transfer and has penned a two-year deal at Deepdale following his Hillsborough release.

The Lilywhites were also ‘keen’ on adding Hull’s right-side full-back Cody Drameh to the ranks. It emerged last month that North End had a bid rejected for the 23-year-old, who is believed to be valued at £1m at the MKM Stadium.

News of a move for the England youth international has since quietened following the signing of Valentin at the start of the month.

He said: “I’m really happy we’ve got Pol joining us. He comes with good experience at this level and he’s someone I’ve been impressed with over the past two years in the Championship.

“He’s an athletic full-back who uses his pace really well to get on the front foot and be positive in the final third. He’s another good addition to our squad.”

