'He's someone I've...' - Why Preston North End manager targeted defender after Sheffield Wednesday release

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:38 BST
Pol Valentin Pol Valentin
Pol Valentin | Getty Images
PNE have signed Pol Valentin following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday

New Preston North End signing Pol Valentin has caught manager Paul Heckingbottom’s eye over the last two years.

The Spaniard has become the Lilywhites’ third free signing of the summer transfer window, after the captures of Daniel Iversen and Jordan Thompson. He has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at Deepdale, having spent the last two years at Sheffield Wednesday - for whom he represented 77 times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Valentin was let go by the Owls upon the expiry of his contract this summer but he has kept himself in the Championship. The right-back will join Preston, officially, on July 1 subject to international clearance and a successful visa application. Valentin was also linked with Derby County; Heckingbottom is happy to have him in the building.

“Used his pace really well.”

Speaking about his new recruit, the PNE boss said: “I’m really happy we’ve got Pol joining us. He comes with good experience at this level and he’s someone I’ve been impressed with over the past two years in the Championship. He’s an athletic full-back who uses his pace really well to get on the front foot and be positive in the final third. He’s another good addition to our squad.”

Your next PNE read: First words as Pol Valentin signs for Preston North End

Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomSheffield Wednesday

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice