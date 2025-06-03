Pol Valentin | Getty Images

PNE have signed Pol Valentin following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday

New Preston North End signing Pol Valentin has caught manager Paul Heckingbottom’s eye over the last two years.

The Spaniard has become the Lilywhites’ third free signing of the summer transfer window, after the captures of Daniel Iversen and Jordan Thompson. He has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at Deepdale, having spent the last two years at Sheffield Wednesday - for whom he represented 77 times.

Valentin was let go by the Owls upon the expiry of his contract this summer but he has kept himself in the Championship. The right-back will join Preston, officially, on July 1 subject to international clearance and a successful visa application. Valentin was also linked with Derby County; Heckingbottom is happy to have him in the building.

“Used his pace really well.”

Speaking about his new recruit, the PNE boss said: “I’m really happy we’ve got Pol joining us. He comes with good experience at this level and he’s someone I’ve been impressed with over the past two years in the Championship. He’s an athletic full-back who uses his pace really well to get on the front foot and be positive in the final third. He’s another good addition to our squad.”

