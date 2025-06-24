@thespudbrothers - X | @thespudbrothers - X

Preston North End will unveil their new kit this week

Preston North End’s new kit will be revealed on Wednesday and social media speculation around the sponsor has been fuelled.

The Lilywhites saw their long-standing partnership with PAR Group come to an end this summer, with supporters eager to discover the replacement. In recent weeks there have been plenty of rumours around ‘Spud Bros’ - the Preston-based jacket potato business, turned social media sensation.

Spud Bros, who took over the historical potato tram on the city’s Flag Market in 2020, have more than four million TikTok followers and one million YouTube subscribers. They have served potatoes to a handful of celebrities, most recently Will Smith - at their new Spud Bros Express store in London.

Ahead of the big kit unveiling on Wednesday, North End posted a very brief teaser on its X (formerly Twitter) page. Spud Bros - which was created by Prestonians, Harley and Jacob Nelson - simply replied to the post with: ‘We’ve heard there’s some rumours going around… 👀’

That sparked plenty of engagement from Preston fans, who do not have much longer to wait to see the 2025/26 home kit. Back in April, the Spud Bros outlined their plans to expand the business - through a new, bigger unit on the Flag Market as well as multiple franchises outside of the city.

PNE chairman on new kit

In an update last week, chairman Craig Hemmings said: ‘We have been in dialogue with our new kit sponsor for some time and are extremely excited about the opportunity of working with one of the UK’s fastest growing brands.

‘In partnership with their international marketing team, innovative plans to maximise club and brand exposure are being finalised. The identity of our new sponsor will be announced alongside the new home kit launch on Wednesday 25th June.’

