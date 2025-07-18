Sivvert Mannsverk | Getty Images

The latest transfer news involving PNE’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just over three weeks to go until the Lilywhites’ season opener in the capital and preparations continue to ramp up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End have been busy ahead of the upcoming season, with six new faces already arriving through the doors at Deepdale.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of work still to be done by clubs across the Championship as anticipation grows with just three weeks to go until the new season.

Here are all the latest transfer headlines involving the Lilywhites’ rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham want Ajax man

Championship new-boys Wrexham are looking to make their mark on the second tier.

The Red Dragons are in discussions with Ajax over a potential move for midfielder Sivvert Mannsverk this summer.

Football Insider have claimed Phil Parkinson’s men are set to splash the cash to land the 23-year-old, who could be worth up to £4m.

The Dutch outfit have given the green light for the former Norway youth international to depart in the transfer window after spending the second half of last term on loan with Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it appears a return to Wales looks likely for Mannsverk despite still holding three years on his current deal with the Eredivisie side.

Wrexham look favourites to sign the Ajax man this summer, despite PNE’s rivals Blackburn Rovers interested in the midfielder.

Mannsverk made the move to Cardiff during the January transfer and registered 15 appearances in all competitions and impressed, despite the Bluebirds’ relegation to League One.

They Lilywhites will face Parkinson’s men on December 6, with the Welsh outfit making the trip to Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham update over Jamie Vardy

Birmingham City are not pursuing a move for Premier League winner Jamie Vardy, despite reports.

Birmingham Live have stated the Blues are not looking to sign the 38-year-old this summer after being linked with a swoop.

The striker departed Leicester City at the end of the campaign, bringing an end to a fairytale 13-year stay, which saw him claim the top flight title and the FA Cup.

Vardy netted 200 goals in 339 appearances at the King Power Stadium but is still on the search for a new club after his exit in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Wolves and Scottish Premiership side Rangers have also been linked with the former England international, although a deal never came to fruition.

The 38-year-old, though, won’t be making the move to St Andrews this summer following their promotion to the Championship. Chris Davies’ men make the trip to Deepdale on October 21.

Middlesbrough move for right-back

Middlesbrough are making their move to sign Blackburn right-back Callum Brittain.

Alan Nixon has claimed Boro are preparing a new-and-improved bid for the 27-year-old after their initial offer was turned down by Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report suggests Rob Edwards’ men are plotting a £3m bid to land the defender this summer after an impressive campaign last term. Brittain featured in January’s 2-1 triumph over PNE but missed September’s Lancashire derby through injury.

Your next PNE read: Latest transfer reports on Aston Villa and Hull City men following Preston North End links