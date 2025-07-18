Filip Marschall | Getty Images

Filip Marschall and Cody Drameh have both been linked with Preston this summer

Preston North End linked goalkeeper Filip Marschall is reportedly attracting interest from the Lilywhites’ arch-rivals.

According to Football Insider, both Blackpool and Port Vale are ‘readying’ bids for the Aston Villa shot-stopper - who spent last season on loan at Crewe . This summer, Marschall has been mentioned as a potential target for PNE, Norwich City and Millwall.

He has had previous loan spells at MK Dons and Gateshead, with a departure from Villa Park now looking likely. It’s reported that the League One clubs are open to both permanent or loan moves for Marschall.

North End, as reported by the Lancashire Post, remain open to signing another goalkeeper this summer, after landing Daniel Iversen’s signature. However, that could well hinge on whether Dai Cornell moves on - with 12 months left on his deal.

Tigers take time over Drameh

Another player strongly linked with Preston earlier this summer was Hull City defender Cody Drameh. The Deepdale club were said to have seen at least one bid knocked back by the Tigers.

The former Birmingham, Cardiff and Luton man was also suggested as a target for Blackburn Rovers, Rangers and Derby County - along with clubs in France. According to Hull Live, a decision has not yet been made on Drameh’s future.

However, another Championship club is claimed to be in the race - that being newly promoted Charlton Athletic. North End beat the Addicks to the signing of defender Odel Offiah this summer.

Time will tell whether Preston push for another right-sided recruit and reignite interest in Drameh. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has Pol Valentin, Brad Potts and Thierry Small who can operate on the right flank - while Offiah has played as a right-back.

Also linked with PNE in recent days, amid the turmoil at Sheffield Wednesday, is Max Lowe. The ex-Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Sheffield United man is reportedly on the radar of Leicester City, too.

Those links surprised the Leicester Mercury, who wrote: ‘A left-back does not feel like it should be high on City’s list of priorities. Victor Kristiansen could leave and so that would leave the club with one out-and-out senior left-back in Luke Thomas.

‘However, natural right-backs Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, and Woyo Coulibaly can all play on the left side. In fact, Justin was City’s starting left-back in the Championship two seasons ago.

‘City also have Bade Aluko who played left-back for the Under-21s last season and looks more than ready for the senior game in a variety of defensive positions, while Jayden Joseph has look handy in pre-season too.’

Left wing-back is a position Preston are looking to strengthen, with Montenegro international Andrija Vukcevic on trial this week. The 28-year-old is set to feature against Getafe on Friday evening, in hope of earning a contract.

