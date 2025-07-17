Oliva Nova Sports Center | Getty Images

PNE play their third pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End lock horns with Getafe out in Spain on Friday evening.

The Lilywhites landed in southern Valencia on Monday afternoon, and have been put through their paces in the Spanish heat. It’s all building up towards a match against the La Liga side, with PNE having last played against Getafe in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a third runout of the summer for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who were beaten 1-3 by Liverpool last weekend at Deepdale. Prior to that, North End edged Chorley 1-0 away from home.

Here’s all the information you need for Friday’s fixture...

What time is kick-off?

The game is to be played at the Oliva Nova Sports Center and will get under way at 18:00 UK time (19:00 local time).

Can fans attend?

Indeed, and even better the match is free to attend. PNE supporters have made the trip over once again, with several based in Benidorm. While the game is not being played at a club’s stadium, there is a stand for fans.

How can I watch?

Getafe have confirmed that the action will be streamed on their official YouTube page. It is their first pre-season contest of the summer. If you can’t tune in their will be live updates via PNE’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the team news?

Brad Potts, Robbie Brady, Mads Frokjaer and Jordan Thompson have been absent from PNE’s friendlies so far. All four are out in Spain, and bar Thompson look to have been taking part in all the training. Time will tell whether they get their first minutes of pre-season on Friday.

One player who does look set to is trialist Andrija Vukcevic. The Montenegro international is a free agent and has spent the week with Preston. Judging by footage, youngsters Troy Tarry, Kacper Pasiek, Clayton Lescott and Felipe have not made the trip over. Li-Bau Stowell, Kaedyn Kamara and Theo Carroll are with the squad.

Getafe’s squad is largely Spanish with ex-Watford, Bournemouth and Southampton men, Kiko Femenia, Diego Rico and Juanmi, on board. Other notable names include Borja Mayoral, who came through at Real Madrid and represented the first team, as well as former Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena.

Your next PNE read: Two things Jason Euell wants to help change at North End