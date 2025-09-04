Dele Alli. | Getty Images

PNE added one new face to the squad on the final day of the window, which slammed shut on Monday.

The midfielder joined Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Thierry Small, Jack Walton, Daniel Jebbison, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Alfie Devin and Lewis Dobbin in sealing a switch to Lancashire.

Although the window has since closed, clubs can still bolster their ranks with the additions of free agents. And that is what a number of Championship sides are looking to do, with clubs eyeing further additions.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving PNE’s second-tier rivals.

Swans swoop for Alli

Swansea City are believed to be eyeing a swoop to land former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

That’s according to talkSPORT football correspondent Ben Jacobs, who has claimed the Swans’ co-owner Luka Modric is in contact with a number of experienced free agents over a switch to South Wales.

It has been suggested a move could be on the cards over the next few weeks following the 29-year-old’s departure from Italian outfit Como.

Alli has struggled for game time and minutes over the past 12 months and registered just one outing for the Serie A side during his short stint with the club.

The ex-Everton man fell down the pecking order with boss Cesc Fabregas and mutually agreed to terminate his contract earlier this week.

The 37-cap England international could be given a pathway back into English football, with Jacobs suggesting a shock Championship switch could be a possibility.

He said on talkSPORT: ‘I think Swansea City is going to be really interesting because Luka Modric is now part of that ownership group. From what I’m told, he’s having conversations with slightly older players and free agents to try and lure them over there.

‘It wouldn’t at all surprise me from what I hear that Swansea City and Dele Alli becomes a thing over the course of the next few weeks.

‘I think Dele Alli won’t get an opportunity in my opinion in a big five league after it didn’t work out at Como but maybe a Championship club on a short-term deal.’

Swansea have had a solid start to the season to date and sit level on points with PNE after the opening four Championship matches.

Rovers keen on defender

PNE’s fierce Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers are still looking to strengthen after the transfer window’s closure.

Rovers are reportedly targeting a move for free-agent Craig Dawson as Valerian Ismael looks to bolster his backline.

Alan Nixon has suggested the Ewood Park outfit have identified the 35-year-old as a potential option at the heart of the defence, with the report claiming for former West Brom man is a wanted figure.

The centre-back is said to have been weighing up his options following his departure from Wolves at the end of last season. Blackburn lost Dom Hyam on deadline day, who sealed a £2m move to Wrexham.

That has left Rovers with just two options at the centre of defence, with Dawson admired in Lancashire.

Ismael’s side have had a tough start to the campaign, losing three of their first four Championship matches and sit four points behind the Lilywhites.