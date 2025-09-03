1 . Birmingham City

Phil Neumann (free from Hannover), Taylor Gardner-Hickman (£1.5m from Bristol City), Alfons Sampsted (£1.7m from Twente), Bright Osayi-Samuel (free from Fenerbahce), Demarai Gray (free from Al-Ettifaq), Tommy Doyle (loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Beadle (loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyogo Furuhashi (undisclosed from Rennes), Kanya Fujimoto (free from Gil Vicente), Eiran Cashin (loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Marvin Ducksch (undisclosed from Werder Bremen), Lewis Koumas (loan from Liverpool), Jack Robinson (undisclosed from Sheffield United), Patrick Roberts (loan from Sunderland) | Getty Images