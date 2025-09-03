Preston North End managed to complete one piece of transfer deadline day business.
The Lilywhites secured the loan signing of highly rated Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong.
Elsewhere, most second tier sides added to their squads on the final day of the summer window.
Here is a full round up of every club’s list of incoming business, over the course of the summer.
1. Birmingham City
Phil Neumann (free from Hannover), Taylor Gardner-Hickman (£1.5m from Bristol City), Alfons Sampsted (£1.7m from Twente), Bright Osayi-Samuel (free from Fenerbahce), Demarai Gray (free from Al-Ettifaq), Tommy Doyle (loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Beadle (loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyogo Furuhashi (undisclosed from Rennes), Kanya Fujimoto (free from Gil Vicente), Eiran Cashin (loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Marvin Ducksch (undisclosed from Werder Bremen), Lewis Koumas (loan from Liverpool), Jack Robinson (undisclosed from Sheffield United), Patrick Roberts (loan from Sunderland)
2. Blackburn Rovers
Dion de Neve (undisclosed from KV Kortrijk), Sidnei Taveres (£2m from Moreirense), Ryan Alebiosu (£500,000 from KV Kortrijk), Sean McLoughlin (undisclosed from Hull City), Lewis Miller (undisclosed from Hibernian), Axel Henriksson (undisclosed from GAIS), Moussa Baradji (loan from Yverdon Sport), Ryoya Morishita (undisclosed from Legia Warsaw), Andri Gudjohnsen (undisclosed from Gent), Taylor Gardner-Hickman (loan)
3. Bristol City
Yu Hirakawa (undisclosed from Machida Zelvia), Adam Randell (£750k from Plymouth Argyle), Joe Lumley (free), Emil Riis (free), Radek Vitek (loan from Manchester United), Neto Borges (loan from Middlesbrough)
4. Charlton Athletic
Sonny Carey (free from Blackpool), Thomas Kaminski (undisclosed from Luton Town), Amari'i Bell (free), Isaac Olaofe (undisclosed from Stockport County), Reece Burke (undisclosed from Luton Town), Joe Rankin-Costello (undisclosed from Blackburn Rovers), Rob Apter (undisclosed from Blackpool), Charlie Kelman (£3.5m from Queens Park Rangers), Harvey Knibbs (undisclosed from Reading), James Bree (loan from Southampton)