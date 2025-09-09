The managers who are currently under the least amount of pressure to be sacked.placeholder image
The impressive ranking given to Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom in top managerial list including Huddersfield and Stoke men

By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:30 BST

PNE have had a solid start to the Championship campaign.

PNE have had a solid start to the new Championship campaign and sit ninth in the early-season standings.

It’s an impressive turnaround from the end of last term, which saw the Lilywhites go on a baron run of one win in 15 games - and survived relegation on the final day.

After being appointed in August 2024, Paul Heckingbottom has overseen 18 wins, 21 draws and 18 defeats in his 57 matches at the Deepdale helm.

Following the opening month of the new campaign, each boss from clubs in English football’s top four tiers have been ranked in OLBG’s ‘manager sack race’.

They have scored each manager out of 100, with 1 being the lowest, based on the current chances of losing their jobs. Using their data, they have worked out the 20 safest jobs currently across all four tiers.

Here’s where Heckingbottom’s figure currently places him.

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.4.

1. Johnnie Jackson - AFC Wimbledon

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.4. | Getty Images

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.3.

2. Grant McCann - Doncaster Rovers

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.3. | Getty Images

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.2.

3. Alan Sheehan - Swansea City

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.2. | Getty Images

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.1.

4. Thomas Frank - Spurs

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.1. | Getty Images

