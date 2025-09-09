PNE have had a solid start to the new Championship campaign and sit ninth in the early-season standings.

It’s an impressive turnaround from the end of last term, which saw the Lilywhites go on a baron run of one win in 15 games - and survived relegation on the final day.

After being appointed in August 2024, Paul Heckingbottom has overseen 18 wins, 21 draws and 18 defeats in his 57 matches at the Deepdale helm.

Following the opening month of the new campaign, each boss from clubs in English football’s top four tiers have been ranked in OLBG’s ‘manager sack race’.

They have scored each manager out of 100, with 1 being the lowest, based on the current chances of losing their jobs. Using their data, they have worked out the 20 safest jobs currently across all four tiers.

Here’s where Heckingbottom’s figure currently places him.

Your next PNE read: FIFA decision on international breaks taken which will impact Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and more

1 . Johnnie Jackson - AFC Wimbledon Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.4. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Grant McCann - Doncaster Rovers Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.3. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Alan Sheehan - Swansea City Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.2. | Getty Images Photo Sales