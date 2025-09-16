PNE were credited with an interest in Portsmouth forward Callum Lang during the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth sporting director Rich Hughes has confirmed there was PNE interest in Callum Lang during the summer.

Interest emerged with Paul Heckingbottom looking to strengthen his forward ranks as the North End boss conducted his squad overhaul.

The report claimed Lang would’ve been open to return to the north, having been born in Merseyside as well as featuring for Wigan Athletic prior to his Fratton Park move in January 2024.

Despite the 26-year-old remaining on the south coast, Hughes has since confirmed there was summer interest from Deepdale in the playmaker, although the Blues never received a bid - despite reports elsewhere.

The Pompey chief told our sister paper, The News: ‘People draw a connection between the geographical side of Callum’s background being from the north-west.

Portsmouth chief on Callum Lang PNE links

‘I think there probably was some interest from Preston, but it never manifested itself into an official bid and, until there is a decision to be made, there is no decision to be had.

‘We never got asked the question, so we were never in a position to look to sell the player or to move him on.

‘Everyone saw how Callum started the season with us. If he was still fit he would be a big part of the thinking and a big part of the plans. At the moment he’s out, but we’re looking forward to getting him back in again.

‘A big part of our thinking this summer was to get stronger and I don’t think there’s a scenario when you talk about Josh Murphy and Callum Lang leaving the football club where you get stronger.’

Callum Lang | Getty Images

Callum Lang’s Pompey injury woes

Following summer speculation of a move to Deepdale, it’s been a tough start to the season for Lang.

Having been ruled out of action for two months between February and April for the Blues during the second half of last term with a hamstring injury, the forward was dealt a further blow just two games into the new campaign.

Lang is out of contract at the end of the season, although Pompey do hold a 12-month option, but Hughes is adamant the club’s first thought is to get their key man back fit before discussing a new deal.

‘The priority for Callum now is to get himself back fit, I know that’s the top of his to-do list.

‘We’ve had a lot of conversations with his agent and we want Callum to stay. We have that protection of the option, but, if there is an agreement which can be had to keep everyone continuing the relationship, it’s definitely a conversation that we will have.

‘The conversation at the moment has been around recovering from injury and getting that right first - then we can pursue everything as and when the time is right. But I know Callum is fully focused on getting himself back fit at the minute.

‘It’s part of life in football that these things (injuries) happen sometimes. He will be better for it and will come back to have a big effect on the group, I am sure.

‘Callum has enjoyed his time at the football club and we’re hoping he is here for a good few years longer as well.’

