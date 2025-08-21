Pompey forward Callum Lang | National World

PNE face Wrexham and Portsmouth following Saturday’s clash against Ipswich Town

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrexham will be without one of their key summer signings for next week’s cup clash at Preston North End.

The Championship new boys are in Carabao Cup round one action at Deepdale, but Josh Windass will play no part in Lancashire. The 31-year-old - who joined the Red Dragons after leaving Sheffield Wednesday - sustained an injury against West Brom last weekend, and will be out for at least four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham will also be without longer-term concerns Jay Rodriguez and Andy Cannon. Manager Phil Parkinson still has options available within his striking department, though. Summer signings Ryan Hardie and Nathan Broadhead will be in contention, along with Sam Smith and round one hero, Ollie Palmer.

North End host Wrexham on Tuesday, 26 August - four days prior to their long trip down to Portsmouth. John Mousinho’s men have been dealt a blow to one of their key men, who will need no introduction to PNE supporters. Callum Lang was linked with Preston this summer but he will play no part against them at Fratton Park.

In his latest press conference, boss Mousinho said: “Callum will be probably, at the optimistic end, about four to six weeks. At the pessimistic end, about six to eight weeks - so anywhere in between, I suppose, four to eight. We're just waiting on a second opinion from another specialist, just to confirm what we think about the scan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest, it's not the end of the world in terms of bad news. When he first did the hamstring, or when he first picked up the injury, we thought he might be a bit worse because he was about three months on the sidelines last season, and we thought it was very, very similar.”

Lang suffered the problem in last weekend’s 1-2 loss to Norwich City. It is another hamstring blow for the ex-Wigan Athletic man, who PNE reportedly bid £2million for earlier this summer.

Lang was absent for two months of last season’s run-in, but he had returned to fitness and started the first two games of this campaign at right-wing. While he is sidelined, former Preston midfielder Mousinho has three summer recruits fully fit in Adrian Segecic, Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang - all of whom could play on the right.

Your next PNE read: EFL confirm Preston vs Ipswich Town referee