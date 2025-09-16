PNE man has scored against Middlesbrough and Wrexham so far this season

Preston North End loan man Lewis Dobbin thinks there is lots more still to come from the Lilywhites.

It’s been a solid start to the Championship campaign for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who sit eighth after five games. PNE drew QPR, beat Leicester and Ipswich, lost narrowly at Portsmouth and shared the spoils in dramatic fashion with league leaders Middlesbrough, last time out.

Dobbin broke the deadlock in that contest - his second strike in a Preston shirt since joining on loan from Aston Villa. His other goal came against Wrexham in the Carabao Cup, and both finishes have been of high quality. Dobbin is still working his way up to full match sharpness, but excited about what this season may hold for him and the team.

He told iFollow PNE: “I was struggling a little bit... it’s my first league game in seven months, so I knew it would take time. But, I feel good and hopefully, I keep getting fitter and fitter.

“I'm loving it to be fair. It’s an easy group of lads to blend in with. I think they all want the best for each other and we all push each other every day, so it's easy to perform like that on game days. Hopefully, I can keep improving and we can as a team.”

Dobbin added: “It's always positive when you walk into a changing room after a 2-2 draw against top of the league and you're disappointed not to have won the game. I think it shows how much we've improved and how much we want to build up that table.

“So, I think it's something we can build on and take the positives from. This is the start to the season. I think we’re still trying to build relationships with each other, so when we're firing on all cylinders, I think we'll be a team to be stopped.”

This weekend sees PNE and Dobbin head to one of his former loan clubs. The versatile forward spent the 2022/23 campaign with Derby County, when the Rams were in League One. He scored five goals and assisted a further six in 54 appearances for the club - who won 1-0 at West Brom last time out.

