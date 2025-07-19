Portsmouth forward Callum Lang | Getty Images

Reports suggest Preston North End have had a £2m bid for Portsmouth forward Callum Lang rejected

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have emerged on Saturday morning that Preston North End have had an approach rejected for Portsmouth forward Callum Lang.

According to Football League World , the Lilywhites have been in contact with their Championship rivals about the former Wigan man, who has established himself as a big fans’ favourite at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They claim the Deepdale side have lodged a £2m bid for a player who reached double figures for Championship goals last season - yet it’s an offer which the south coast side have reportedly rejected.

The Football League World report does not say if North End will return with a better offer for the 26-year-old. Meanwhile, the Lancashire Evening News has not been able to confirm the validity of the report at this time.

Why would Callum Lang be on PNE’s wanted list

Lang, who scored 27 league goals during a three-and-a-half season at the DW Stadium, has established himself as an important player at Fratton Park following his move for an undisclosed fee from the Latics in January 2024.

A player who operates mostly in the No10 role for former PNE defender John Mousinho’s side, he burst onto the Fratton Park scene with a goal on his debut against Oxford United - 14 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then scored again on his full debut the very next game against Northampton and added another two goals over the remaining 10 games of the season as Portsmouth secured the League One title.

Lang increased his Blues importance further on the club’s return to the Championship last term, scoring twice in the season-opening draw at champions Leeds.

He was on an impressive 10 goals and three assists when a hamstring injury picked up in mid-February ruled him out for 10 games - including Portsmouth’s trip to Deepdale in March - as Mousinho’s troops looked to secure their Championship status.

The Liverpuldian was able to play in the Blues’ remaining two games of the season against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull respectively - by which time their second-tier status was secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End, on the other hand, had to rely on results on the final day of the campaign - including their 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Bristol City - to secure their place in the Championship for another season.

At the end of the campaign, only three other Championship teams scored fewer goals in the league than the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, Emil Riis - who has since joined Bristol City on a free transfer - was the only player in Paul Heckingbottom’s ranks to break into double figures for goals, with the Dane scoring 12 times.

Following his departure at the end of last season, North End have signed Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s one of six signings PNE have made this summer, although It’s understood Heckingbottom remains keen on bring in another forward option before the transfer window closes.

For your next Preston North End read: Preston North End player ratings vs Getafe as trialist stakes claim and youngster impresses