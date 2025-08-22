PNE are looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new Championship campaign as they face newly-relegated Ipswich Town.
The Lilywhites currently sit seventh in the standings after an opening day draw against QPR was followed up with a 2-1 victory against Leicester City.
Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys have begun life back in the second-tier with back-to-back draws against Birmingham City and Southampton.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps as North End bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season.
