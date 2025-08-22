PNE are looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new Championship campaign as they face newly-relegated Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys have begun life back in the second-tier with back-to-back draws against Birmingham City and Southampton.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps as North End bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Your next PNE read: Championship rivals agree deal to sign reported Preston North End target as Ipswich Town push for £17m winger ahead of Deepdale trip

1 . Harry Clarke - Out The right-back is expected to be out for an extended period due to a knee injury, with McKenna admitting a return date has not yet been pencilled in. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Mads Frokjaer - Doubt The Dane suffered a slight groin issue earlier in the month and missed last week’s victory over Leicester. The midfielder is touch and go for Ipswich’s visit to Deepdale on Saturday. | Ian Robinson, PNEFC Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Thompson - Out The Stoke City arrival is yet to make his debut for PNE after undergoing surgery on ankle injury during the summer. He is expected to be absent for a couple of months. | Ian Robinson Photo Sales

4 . Wes Burns - Out Burns continues to be absent for Kieran McKenna after suffering an ACL injury against Liverpool in January. The winger won’t return to action for another couple of months, according to the head coach. | Getty Images Photo Sales