Early team and injury news from both PNE and Ipswich ahead of Championship contest. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End v Ipswich Town: Early team and injury news as 8 out and 2 doubts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

PNE are back in action this weekend as they welcome Ipswich Town to Deepdale.

PNE are looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new Championship campaign as they face newly-relegated Ipswich Town.

The Lilywhites currently sit seventh in the standings after an opening day draw against QPR was followed up with a 2-1 victory against Leicester City.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys have begun life back in the second-tier with back-to-back draws against Birmingham City and Southampton.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps as North End bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The right-back is expected to be out for an extended period due to a knee injury, with McKenna admitting a return date has not yet been pencilled in.

1. Harry Clarke - Out

The right-back is expected to be out for an extended period due to a knee injury, with McKenna admitting a return date has not yet been pencilled in. | Getty Images

The Dane suffered a slight groin issue earlier in the month and missed last week’s victory over Leicester. The midfielder is touch and go for Ipswich’s visit to Deepdale on Saturday.

2. Mads Frokjaer - Doubt

The Dane suffered a slight groin issue earlier in the month and missed last week’s victory over Leicester. The midfielder is touch and go for Ipswich’s visit to Deepdale on Saturday. | Ian Robinson, PNEFC

The Stoke City arrival is yet to make his debut for PNE after undergoing surgery on ankle injury during the summer. He is expected to be absent for a couple of months.

3. Jordan Thompson - Out

The Stoke City arrival is yet to make his debut for PNE after undergoing surgery on ankle injury during the summer. He is expected to be absent for a couple of months. | Ian Robinson

Burns continues to be absent for Kieran McKenna after suffering an ACL injury against Liverpool in January. The winger won’t return to action for another couple of months, according to the head coach.

4. Wes Burns - Out

Burns continues to be absent for Kieran McKenna after suffering an ACL injury against Liverpool in January. The winger won’t return to action for another couple of months, according to the head coach. | Getty Images

