Lewis Koumas. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from PNE’s Championship rivals.

PNE will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign when they welcome Ipswich Town to Deepdale on Saturday.

The Lilywhites have been busy in the transfer window, with 10 new first-team players already arriving through the doors at Deepdale.

Elsewhere, North End’s Championship rivals are also continuing their business with gossip and speculation continuing the rounds.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from across the second tier.

Birmingham boost

Birmingham City have reportedly won the race to sign Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the 19-year-old has agreed a move to St Andrews following interest from across the Championship.

The report suggests a medical has been booked for the young forward, who is expected to seal a season-long loan deal with Chris Davies’ men.

Koumas has been on the radar of a number of second-tier clubs this summer after being made available by the Premier League champions last month.

PNE were said to be one of those clubs interested, while Wrexham, Sheffield United, Hull City, Oxford United and Norwich City were also tipped with a swoop.

But it now appears North End are set to miss out on Koumas, who is closing in on a move to Birmingham.

Ipswich pushing for winger

Ipswich Town are ‘pushing hard’ to complete the signing of Norwegian winger Sindre Walle Egeli ahead of their trip to PNE on Saturday.

EFL Analysis have reported the Tractor Boys are close to agreeing a deal for the 19-year-old, who is seen as Isaac Hutchinson’s replacement at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna’s men are said to have agreed a £17.2m deal with FC Nordsjaelland and is expected to complete a deal before deadline day.

Egeli has netted one goal and registered two assists this term in the Norwegian top flight and has one international cap to his name.

The Tractor Boys have also added Casey McAteer to the squad ahead of their trip to Deepdale on Saturday, with the forward completing a £14m switch from Leicester City.

Dibling decision

Tyler Dibling. | Getty Images

Southampton are bracing further interest in Tyler Dibling, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is a wanted figure this summer following the Saints’ relegation, with a number Premier League clubs holding an interest during the window.

Indeed, Everton are leading the race to land the young forward as David Moyes continues his overhaul in Merseyside.

Having had three bids already rejected for Dibling, the Toffees are lining up one final offer before turning their attention elsewhere.

TeamTalk have claimed the top flight outfit will return with an improved deal for the St Mary’s youth product after their latest £37.5m offer was turned down.

PNE’s Championship rivals are believed to be holding out for a £50m fee for the England youth international, who scored four goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances last term.

Personal terms aren’t believed to be an issue for Everton, with Dibling reportedly keen to make a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the close of the window.

Tottenham are also said to be keen on the forward, having missed out on Eberechi Eze but are focusing on Manchester City’s Savinho.

